Cubs win wild one vs. Brewers at Wrigley

The Cubs cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Saturday, getting 7 of their runs in the first four innings. They are off to their first 2-0 start since 2016. Associated Press

When the dust settled on the Cubs' 9-0 victory over the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Saturday, there were many different reactions to five batters getting hit by pitches and a bench-clearing incident in the top of the eighth inning.

The Cubs' Jason Heyward was proud, while Willson Contreras was frustrated. The Brewers' Andrew McCutchen, who was hit in the back by Keegan Thompson, was miffed and somewhat confused.

All in all, just another intense afternoon for a rivalry that is reaching a fevered pitch just two games into the season.

The Cubs exploded for 7 runs in the first four innings, taking advantage of a rare off day by starter Brandon Woodward. Nick Madrigal, Contreras and Ian Happ were all hit by pitches, with Happ forced to leave after getting plunked square on the kneecap.

McCutchen came to the plate in the top of the eighth and took a cutter for a strike. After taking a ball on an inside fastball, McCutchen was then nearly hit and walked out of the batter's box smiling.

When the next pitch smacked him square in the back, McCutchen began barking at Thompson. While Contreras stepped between the two, Heyward was making a mad dash to the scene.

Within moments, players and coaches from both teams met halfway down the first-base line.

Heyward's reaction afterward? No big deal. Pitchers pitch inside. Stuff happens.

"Both teams were there for each other," he said. "Umpires did a beautiful job. Everyone communicated well and we played some baseball today."

Contreras and McCutchen weren't as even-keeled, however. For Contreras, it was the 30th time he's been hit by a pitch in his last 187 games. Incredibly, 10 have come by the Brewers.

"Being hit that many times is not fun," he said. "I know they're not trying to, but if you don't have the command to (pitch inside) just don't go -- because you're gonna get somebody hurt. ...

"Last year, I get it. I was kind of on top of the plate. This year I'm further back of the plate (and am) still getting hit. I don't think that's big-league pitching."

Contreras said Thompson was not trying to hit McCutchen, but the Brewers' veteran wasn't so sure. McCutchen understands baseball's unwritten rule: If you hit the opponent too often, payback is coming.

But do it on the first pitch and don't mess around.

"I don't know if it (is) cuz I'm a little older and I was raised in a different era, but back when guys knew it was coming you got it right away," McCutchen said. "There was no lollygagging."

McCutchen relayed a story from 2014 when he remembered expecting to get hit the day after Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt broke his hand.

"I had two sliders thrown to me the first two pitches, and then I got 95 (mph) thrown ... and I ended up breaking my ribs," McCutchen said. "So I do take that a little personal when you're throwing off-speed pitches the first pitch, and then you're trying to hit someone to hurt 'em. ...

"There's a lot of young guys over there. Maybe they don't know how to do it. But if you don't know, maybe you should ask."

So does all this heat carry over to yet another chilly day in April when the teams wrap up this season-opening series Sunday?

We shall see.

"I can say it's over," Contreras said. "I hope it dies right there because there's a lot of talent on both teams."