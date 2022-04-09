Cubs' Steele, Thompson sharp against Brewers

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson combined to throw nearly 8 innings of 4-hit ball against the Brewers on Sunday during the Cubs' 9-0 victory.

It was an impressive performance by the two pitchers, who are attempting to establish themselves as go-to guys for manager David Ross.

"It was a little reminiscent of last year," Ross said. "Those two guys were a big part of our success when we were rolling -- and they rolled right into the season this year."

Steele threw 5 innings and worked out of a jam in the fourth inning by striking out back-to-back batters with runners on second and third. He also induced a double-play grounder by Willy Adames after Andrew McCutchen led the game off with a single.

The 26-year-old Steele, who was 4-4 with a 4.26 ERA last season, was really happy with how he got out of the fourth.

"Once the runners got on I was just taking a look at the score and was like, 'All right. Let's keep this no runs for them,' " Steele said. "Obviously buckled down a little bit (and) started making some better pitches.

"But for me, anytime runners get on I kind of try to focus a little bit more because a hit scores a run in those situation."

Thompson did not allow a hit in 2⅔ innings. He was ejected after hitting McCutchen with two outs in the eighth.

Happ OK:

Ian Happ had to leave Saturday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. X-rays were negative.

"It's gonna be pretty stiff tomorrow, but right now it's not too bad," said Happ, who went 2-for-3 and is 5-for-7 in the Cubs' 2 wins. "(Hit me) right square to the kneecap. Pretty impressive."

Strange beginning:

The Cubs scored their first 3 runs without getting a hit in their 9-0 win Saturday. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff, who held the Cubs to 2 earned runs in 5 starts last season, allowed the first four batters to reach by issuing 3 walks and hitting Nick Madrigal. Ian Happ then drew an RBI walk, Frank Schwindel had an RBI groundout and Seiya Suzuki hit a sacrifice fly to score Willson Contreras.

"Some really good pitchers we've faced to start off and guys are staying committed to their approach and their zone," said manager David Ross. "Good things happen because of that."

Around the horn:

The Cubs have their first 2-0 start since 2016, when they started 3-0. ... Shortstop Nico Hoerner (0-for-4) was the only Cub not to reach base safely against the Brewers. ... RHP Ethan Roberts made his major league debut, throwing a scoreless ninth inning. ...

RHP Alec Mills (low back strain) threw a light bullpen session Thursday. ... Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder soreness) continues his throwing program in Arizona. There is no timetable yet for his return. ... RHP Marcus Stroman (10-13, 3.02 ERA last season with Mets) will make his Cubs debut Sunday. He'll square off against Freddy Peralta (10-5, 2.81 ERA).