Lousy weather postpones Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley Field

The Cubs' Seiya Suzuki scores against the Brewers during Thursday's 5-4 victory. Friday's game was postponed because of weather. Associated Press

Today's 1:20 p.m. game between the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The makeup game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. May 30 as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been shifted to start at 12:05 p.m. from 1:20 p.m. Gates for the second game are expected to open approximately 90 minutes before the game begins.

Separate tickets are required for each game. Fans must exit the ballpark after the completion of the first game. Mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with the makeup game information. No ticket exchange is necessary.