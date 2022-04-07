Cubs manager Ross says Hendricks' stuff is better than ever

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kyle Hendricks had an April surprise ready for fans who braved the frigid conditions at Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes won the NL Cy Young last year and was supposed to be the dominant pitcher. But Hendricks needed just 8 pitches to complete the first inning, struck out the side in the second and added two more whiffs in the third. He wasn't credited with the win, but allowed just 1 run in 5 1/3 innings.

After the game, Cubs manager David Ross shared some surprising news about the Cubs' softer-throwing ace.

"His stuff has upticked as far as the numbers go and the data goes," Ross said. "His stuff is better than it's ever been. His curveball is spinning as good as it's spun, same with the changeup and movement, the way he's locating the fastball."

People have long marveled about Hendricks' changeup, but he explained again Thursday that pitch won't work if there's no change of pace involved.

"I talked about it in the past and I just didn't have it last year," Hendricks said. "My changeup was similar, but I wasn't establishing my fastball down in the zone. So today, I got up a little bit at times, but at least I was able in the beginning to get that really established down and away.

"Off that, you saw the swings on the changeup. That's how it's going to work. If I can't establish the fastball, the changeup won't play off of it."

Hendricks also talked about making an adjustment to his curveball and is planning to use it more often.

"I think it's coming in at more spin on the numbers, it has a little more bite," he said. "It feels really good coming out of my hand, so I think I'm just trying to throw it in more situations. Just trying to be unpredictable with it.

"When I first started throwing it in the offseason, I just felt better spinning the ball. I practiced kind of with a spiked grip, helps me spin it better, and it's just been a process and it's felt better and better as I've gone."

When it came to the cold weather, Hendricks and other Cubs said this day wasn't as bad as they've experienced in the past. Just another April day in Chicago.

"It was an awesome day, awesome just to be back out there with the boys," Hendricks said. "That's what we live for. That's what we've been waiting for. It's just good to be back to normal. It was a really fun game."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports