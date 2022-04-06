Softball: Hautzinger pitches St. Charles East past West Aurora

Grace Hautzinger had one start in the pitching circle as a freshman for St. Charles East last season, but now that responsibility is going to continue to grow

Hautzinger guided St. Charles East to a 3-2 victory over West Aurora on Wednesday. Hautzinger allowed just one run on eight hits and struck out seven in six innings of work in her first start of the season.

"As far as a pitcher, she's one of those kids that is very in control of her pitches," East coach Jarod Gutesha said. "She's able to hit her spots; she's consistent in that sense. When you can hit your spots, you can move the ball around, you're going to be successful against all the teams out there and any team that we play."

Hautzinger apparently has the ability to keep batters off-balance, too.

"She can mix speeds; she doesn't throw as hard as Izzy [Howe] does, but she still throws in the upper 50s; 57-58 [miles per hour]," Gutesha said. "That's a very, very competitive velocity at the varsity level. She does a nice job."

Hautzinger began her freshman year on junior varsity, but worked her way up into a spot start against Harlem.

Now in the established varsity role, sustaining trust with the defense behind her is key to her own approach.

"Just really getting my innings in," Hautzinger said of preseason goals. "Pitch. That's what I do, just be in the circle."

The Saints (5-1) and West Aurora (3-2) were scoreless until St. Charles East right fielder Holly Smith smoked a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth. It came two batters after Blackhawks starter Hadleigh Bedwell's bid for a no-hitter was broken up on Chloe Hild's single.

The ensuing inning, West Aurora's Katelyn Serafin connected on a two-out RBI triple to cut the deficit to one. Hautzinger then struck out Vianca Juarez to stop the threat.

St. Charles East's CiCi Wilson, coming off of a 6-RBI afternoon on Monday against South Elgin, continued her white-hot streak with a towering solo home run to center field to push the lead back to two. West Aurora's Sara Tarr responded with her own solo shot in the seventh inning off of Howe in relief, but Howe followed by coaxing a groundout and lineout to end the game.

Bedwell went six innings, allowing three hits and striking out three and a walk.

"[Bedwell] pitched really well; she had good spin, good movement. She's got that ability [for potential no-hitters]," West Aurora coach Randy Hayslett said. "Her ball was really moving today; her and Dyani [Rivera] were really in-sync. Dyani called a really good game behind the plate. I think [Bedwell] did a really good job of keeping them off-balance. I wish we could take that seventh inning home run back off the board as we battled back, but she pitched well."