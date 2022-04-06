Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will not play again this season

The Bulls made it official, releasing a statement Wednesday morning confirming guard Lonzo Ball will not play again this season.

That decision seemed obvious Tuesday when coach Billy Donovan said Ball was still experiencing pain in his left knee when trying to run full speed. Ball had taken a 10-day break from running in an effort to get the pain to subside.

Ball had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Jan. 28 and last played Jan. 14. The original timeline was a 6- to 8-week return after the surgery, but that's now gone beyond 10 weeks and the Bulls have just three games remaining in the regular season.

The team's statement said Ball "continues to experience pain with high-level physical activity. He will continue daily treatment and rehabilitation in preparation for the 2022-23 season."

Ball had a similar procedure done on his left knee in 2018 after his rookie season with the Lakers. Ball played in 35 games this season after being acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with New Orleans last summer.

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, and the Bulls missed his defense since he's been out. He's under contract for two more years, with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Bulls listed guard Alex Caruso doubtful for Wednesday's home game against Boston due to a low-back contusion, an injury he's been dealing with for a few days. After sitting out Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, Zach LaVine (knee) is listed as probable.

