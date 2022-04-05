Bulls' LaVine sits out Milwaukee game to rest sore knee

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drives as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Heat won 127-109. Associated Press

Zach LaVine sitting out Tuesday's game against Milwaukee could be cause for alarm, but may also just be a logical choice.

This late in the season, with LaVine still trying to be smart with his taking care of his sore left knee, it doesn't make sense for him to play in both legs of back-to-back games against the Bucks and Boston.

And if he's going to sit one out, the Milwaukee game makes the most sense. The Bulls probably don't match up great against any of the top four teams in the East for a first-round playoff matchup. But they have beaten the Celtics once and nearly won a second time.

A loss to Milwaukee would push the Bucks closer to the No. 2 seed, which would mean the Bulls won't see them in the first round, since they're just about locked into No. 5 or 6. If the Bulls come back at full strength against the Celtics, a victory would help push Boston to the No. 3 of 4 seed.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan didn't mention any of that before the game, but did say he doesn't think Tuesday's decision was anything more than injury maintenance.

"I did not get that at all that this is at a place where he's going to need to sit multiple games," Donovan said. "I did not get that at all. I think this is going to be the evaluation of him on a daily basis.

"Zach's doing OK. I think sometimes as competitive as he is, he wants to be out there playing, so I know it bothers him, but I think he's trying to make good, wise choices and that's between Zach and the medical in terms of what they feel is best."

LaVine has missed just one game since seeing a specialist in California just before the all-star break. He did not practice Monday or participate in the morning shootaround.

"I don't think he was feeling great (Monday)," Donovan said. "I think between Zach and medical and those guys talking, it just seemed like where he's at physically and coming up with a plan. I don't know where he'll be at tomorrow, where that leaves him. It's more kind of a day-to-day to see how he's feeling."

After facing the Bucks, the Bulls will have three games left in the regular season. Heading into Tuesday's action, their magic number for avoiding the play-in tournament was one.

COVID still a concern:

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra went into health and safety protocols after the Heat played the Bulls, a reminder that the COVID issues from early this season have not gone away completely.

"My wife said to me after the game, 'I saw you shake his hand. Did you wash your hand before you came home?'" Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "I said, 'I don't really remember.'"

Donovan wasn't sure how often players are tested these days, saying it varies.

"There is a league thing," he said. "If you've had COVID, there's like a 90-day window where you don't test. Then if there's a booster shot, there's another requirement. So I don't know all the exact status of every guy on our team. For every team, that would be a concern getting to this time of the year."

