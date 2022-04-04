Girls soccer: Deutsch heats up in Deerfield's win over Lakes

Lakes' Caitlin Pron sees a Deerfield goal go over her head in a girls soccer game in Deerfield on Monday, April 4, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Deerfield's Caroline McAnally and Lakes' Gretchen Good compete for the ball in a girls soccer game in Deerfield on Monday, April 4, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Deerfield's Emily Fox shoots for a goal against Lakes in a girls soccer game in Deerfield on Monday, April 4, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Lakes' Tessa Smith keeps Deerfield's Riley Schimanski from the ball in a girls soccer game in Deerfield on Monday, April 4, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Lakes' Gretchen Good and Deerfield's Ally Linn compete for the ball in a girls soccer game in Deerfield on Monday, April 4, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Deerfield's Riley Schimanski and Lakes' Sophia Goodale compete in a girls soccer game in Deerfield on Monday, April 4, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Deerfield's Ally Linn tries to control the ball against Lakes' Mia Silber in a girls soccer game in Deerfield on Monday, April 4, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Last Friday one of the Deerfield captains, Holly Deutsch, committed to attend the University of Florida in the fall.

The senior said she chose Florida for academic reasons -- she'll be studying business with a focus on accounting and finance -- and also, as she said with a laugh, "because I like warm weather."

Monday night in her first game after the announcement, Deutsch helped lead the Warriors to a hot start on a chilly Chicagoland evening in 6-0 girls soccer victory over visiting Lakes.

"We came out tonight with guns blazing," she said, "and I always say that because we have such a strong warmup. I just think starting with intensity, and finishing with intensity, improves us as a team -- and that showed tonight."

Sophomore Emily Fox scored twice for the Warriors, and added that this season has been a "big upgrade" for her squad.

"Last year we tied this team (Lakes) 0-0," said Fox, "so this game tonight shows our progress."

"(For me personally), last year as a freshman it was the first time playing with a lot of my teammates. It was nice coming back this year, knowing them and knowing how they play."

Lakes had a chance early, but Deerfield goalkeeper Lauren Gottlieb made a save near the right corner of the net on a hard shot by Eagles junior forward Amanda Dietz.

Then the Warriors broke through in the 12th minute on a goal from Fox, and freshman Ryane Emory (assisted by Deutsch) made it 2-0 a couple minutes later.

Then Fox switched things up to score again on a free kick from 29 yards away that curled around the Lakes wall and into the back of the net.

"I'm a righty," said Fox, "but I chose to kick it with my left foot because I wanted to curl it in. It's something I've been practicing."

A goal from Warriors senior Riley Schimanski, another of the team captains, made it 4-0 at intermission.

Lakes senior Nicole Varga had a nice run down the left flank to start the second half, but was turned away by Deerfield senior defender Katie Morgan, another of the captains.

Then the Warriors (5-0-1) went on attack and Lakes keeper Caitlin Pron, who was outstanding the entire match despite the score, made four straight great saves to keep her team in the game.

"She's been a real bright spot for us the last two seasons," said Eagles coach Kevin Kullby.

Morgan, who played a stellar game, scored on a penalty kick in the 68th minute to make it 5-0, and a goal moments later from Katie Denison accounted for the final score.

"Our team is really close this year compared to previous years," said Deutsch. "We really work for each other, we finish, and I'm so excited to see what's going to happen this season."

Mia Silber, a sophomore, played an active game on both ends of the pitch for Lakes.

"We're a work in progress," said Kullby. "We've got to find a way to defend better in certain situations. We can't give up this many goals, but Deerfield has great team speed, they play hard and physical, and I give them credit.

"We changed things up in the second half, that gave us more defense, and I saw some good things. Come conference time, we should have it all together."