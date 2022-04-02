Hendricks to start season opener for Cubs for 3rd straight season

Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks delivers a pitch on opening day at Wrigley Field last season. Once again, Hendricks will take the mound in the season opener. AP File Photo

Pitching for the Mets last season, Marcus Stroman ranked ninth in the National League with a 3.02 ERA while tying for first with 33 starts.

Pitching for the Cubs this season after signing a three-year, $71 million contract, Stroman could have lobbied to start Thursday's season opener against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

He declined.

"I truly believe (Kyle) Hendricks should be the Opening Day starter just because of his career, how unbelievable he's been in the playoffs," Stroman said earlier in spring training. "His resume speaks for itself. He's the guy who should be handed the ball each and every Opening Day as long as he's here."

For the third straight year, Hendricks will be on the mound for the Cubs in the opener. Manager David Ross made it official on Saturday.

"Reliability, consistency," Ross told reporters. "The things that make up major-league players that have played this game for a long time, Kyle has a lot of those attributes. I know he's going to be prepared. I know he's going to be ready and I know he's going to handle the moment as best as he possibly can, or as anybody could."

Last season, Hendricks was 14-7 with a career-worst 4.77 ERA. In the season opener vs. the Pirates, the right-hander lasted just 3 innings and gave up 3 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks.

On Opening Day in 2020, which was delayed until July 24 due to COVID-19, Hendricks started against Milwaukee and pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing 3 hits.