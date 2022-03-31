Newcomers Stroman, Miley, Smyly look to get Cubs rotation turned around

The Cubs' starting rotation was terrible last season, posting the second-highest ERA (5.27) in the National League. With Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley, above, and Drew Smyly new to the roster this year, the rotation should be much better. Associated Press

There's a reason the Cubs were bringing pitchers into camp seemingly every day during the first two weeks of spring training.

They need a lot of help.

Keeping the focus on the rotation, Cubs starters had a 5.27 ERA last season. Among National League teams, only the hapless Pirates (5.53) were worse.

Before the lockout, the Cubs added two starters that should undoubtedly help cut that gaudy ERA back to a respectable figure.

Wade Miley was the first to come aboard, joining the Cubs after being claimed off waivers from the Reds in early November.

At 35, Miley's better days are undoubtedly behind him. But the Cubs were willing to pick up his $10 million salary for the upcoming season after the left-hander went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA and pitched a no-hitter while making 28 starts for Cincinnati last year.

A neck injury that bothered Miley late last season has slowed his progress this spring, and he still hasn't taken the mound in a Cactus League game.

With some early breaks in the schedule, the Cubs are likely to give Miley extra time to get fully healthy and the plan for now is pitching him in mid-April.

Marcus Stroman followed Miley to Wrigley Field, signing a three-year, $71 million contract right before the lockout hit in early December.

Known for his animated style on the mound, Stroman is a proven performer that slots in at the top of the Cubs' rotation, likely right after holdover Kyle Hendricks.

Stroman has a 3.63 ERA over a seven-year career with the Mets and Blue Jays. In 33 starts for New York last season, he was 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA while leading the National League with 33 starts.

After throwing 4 strong innings in an exhibition game against the Reds Monday night, Stroman said he's still searching for smoother mechanics. He has one more Cactus League start to find them before the Cubs open the regular season next Thursday at home against the Brewers.

Stroman, Hendricks and Miley figure to emerge as the Top 3 starters as the year goes on. After that, there are multiple candidates for the final two spots.

"There are a lot of guys that are still ramping up," Cubs manager David Ross said. "We can't make any hard, fast decisions right now."

Another newcomer is likely to fill one of the final two spots in the rotation.

Drew Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract on March 19 after going 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA with the World Series champion Braves last season.

"No doubt, I think I can come in and help this team," Smyly said. "Take the ball and make starts. There is a chance here to go out there and prove yourself."

Others looking for a chance to pitch out of the Cubs' rotation include Alec Mills, Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson and Daniel Norris.

Adbert Alzolay, who has made 27 starts for the Cubs over the last three seasons, is dealing with a shoulder strain and not expected to pitch for a couple of months.