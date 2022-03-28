Feder: David Kaplan to host new weeknight show on NBC Sports Chicago

David Kaplan, a preeminent voice of sports in Chicago, is about to host a new Monday-through-Friday sports talk show on NBC Sports Chicago.

Starting April 4 "Unfiltered with David Kaplan" will air at 6 p.m. weeknights. After a 20-month hiatus, it will mark a return to nightly TV for Kaplan, who hosted "Sports Talk Live" on the regional sports network for more than 16 years.

"I am so excited to be back doing a daily TV show and having such a great opportunity to highlight all of the stories that make Chicago the best sports city in America," Kaplan told me Monday.

On the new 30-minute show, Kaplan "will bring the entertainment to sports talk with his honest take on all teams . . . [and] "dive into trending sports topics, pop culture and candid conversations with players, coaches and insiders," according to the network.

The show, sponsored by PointsBet, also will feature a daily segment on sports gambling.

