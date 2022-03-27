Cubs' 'Frank the Tank' ready to pick up where he left off

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel was a pleasant surprise for the Cubs while batting .342 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 56 games last season. AP File Photo

For 10 years, Anthony Rizzo did it all for the Cubs.

He hit home runs -- ranking sixth in franchise history with 242.

Rizzo drove in runs as well, and his 784 RBI put him at No. 13 all-time for the Cubs.

His name can also be found on the career leaderboard for OPS (No. 10 at .861), hits (No. 20 at 1,311) and doubles (No. 13 with 276).

Throw in the World Series ring from 2016, the four Gold Gloves at first base and the three All-Star Game nods and it's easy to understand why so many Cubs fans were upset last July when Rizzo was traded to the Yankees for a pair of minor leaguers -- center fielder Kevin Alcantara and pitcher Alex Vizcaino.

Saying so long to a productive player that was an equally good leader was not easy, but that's the way the game goes sometimes.

The door closes for one player and opens for another.

Eleven days before Rizzo was traded to New York, the Cubs claimed Frank Schwindel off waivers from the Athletics.

Given his track record, the Schwindel addition wasn't greeted with much fanfare.

After being drafted by the Royals on the 18th round in 2013 out of St. John's University, the first baseman was released by Kansas City six years later.

Schwindel had brief stints in the Tigers' organization and with Oakland, but he never got much of an opportunity and the same scenario seemingly awaited him with the Cubs.

After Rizzo was traded, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder saw it a different way.

"It was finally getting that chance to show people what I can do," Schwindel said.

In 56 games with the Cubs, the right-hander posted a team-high .342 batting average and had 13 home runs and 40 RBI in only 222 at-bats.

"Oh man, it was an unbelievable year last year," Schwindel said. "My numbers were pretty good, but I wasn't surprised. I felt like I'd been ready for that moment for a while, ready to get consistent at-bats.

"I got the chance here with the Cubs and now I'm just going to try to keep that same approach and take it into this season."

Quickly accepted by Cubs fans used to Rizzo's consistent results, "Frank the Tank" was voted National League Rookie of the Month for both August and September while showing that sometimes major-league careers do get launched at the age of 29.

"It's been nice to watch Frankie, get to know him, watch him play," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He's a really, really good hitter."

Schwindel missed a few days with back stiffness but he returned to the lineup Sunday and was 0-for-2 in a Cactus League game against the Royals.

"Just being extra careful this time of the year with the quick turnaround and everything," Schwindel said. "The main goal is just being ready for the regular season."