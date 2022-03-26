Girls soccer: Dietz, Beymer help Schaumburg blank Crystal Lake South

Schaumburg's Sophia Dietz (1) reels in a shot before Crystal Lake South's Bella Farrington, (10) can get to it during girls soccer action Saturday March 26, 2022 in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg's Emma Salatino (11) attacks the goal as Crystal Lake South's Brynn LeFevre, (3) puts on some pressure during girls soccer action Saturday March 26, 2022 in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg's Emma Salatino is congratulated by Mya Rubio (13) after Salatino's goal against Crystal Lake South during girls soccer action Saturday March 26, 2022 in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Delanie Dietz and Jessica Beymer would both shine during a strong second-half effort Saturday afternoon for host Schaumburg during a 3-0 nonconference girls soccer victory over Crystal Lake South at Gary Scholz Stadium.

Emma Salatino sent the Saxons (1-1-1) on their way when she ran freely onto a Dietz corner in the 26th minute before Dietz and Beymer added further strikes to give coach Greg Charvat's club a three-goal advantage ten minutes from time.

"We've been struggling lately, more in our attack than anything else but Delanie gave us some terrific play on both sides of the ball, especially in the midfield where her distribution and ability to create was key in our victory," said Charvat.

Thanks to strong winds from the north, both sides were greeted with winterlike conditions at kickoff, which likely contributed to fractured play during the first quarter hour until Salatino tricked her way in to force a save by Gators keeper Maddie Zilm. Bella Farrington was sent through, forcing Saxons defender Fernanda Sanchez to make a sharp tackle.

"We did not have a very good start today, but we slowly got back into the game with great effort, which we gave all throughout this game. That says a lot about this team because we came here a little short-handed," said Gators coach Kyle McCaughn, who brought five underclass players up to give his roster additional depth.

"Schaumburg did really well with their possession, and in the midfield, but Bella's pace and energy made her dangerous. Sydney (Kroening) provided terrific distribution in the middle and I thought our back line played very well also," McCaughn said.

Zilm made a quality save on a 22-yard attempt from Dietz just after the intermission, then again on Emma Jevtic on her angled effort in the 53rd minute.

The Gators' keeper had no chance when Dietz steered in her free kick from 30 yards and moments later with a bending long range right-footed strike by Beymer that nested into the upper right corner.

"Dietz, who missed a lot of time last year to injury, was our best player out there today and I was very happy with the overall effort from our back line as well," said Charvat.

Sophia Dietz and Natalie Hassman would share the shutout for the Saxons, who will host Mundelein this Tuesday evening.

Next up for the Gators (1-2-0) will be at Jacobs in their Fox Valley Conference opener on April 12.