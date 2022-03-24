DeRozan will miss Thursday's game vs. Pelicans

Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan will miss Thursday's game in New Orleans with a left adductor strain, the team announced.

DeRozan showed up on the official injury report after Tuesday's loss in Milwaukee and was listed as questionable for this game. He played 36 minutes and scored 21 points against the Bucks.

This will be the fifth game DeRozan has missed this season. He spent three games in health and safety protocols in December, then took a rest day when the Bulls won in Oklahoma City on Jan. 24.

New Orleans' Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful with right hamstring soreness. He's missed the past eight games. The Pelicans are expected to have power forward Larry Nance Jr., who has been out since Jan. 5 recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. If he plays, it will be his New Orleans debut, since Nance was traded from Portland while injured.

New Orleans is fighting for playoff position and could catch the Lakers for ninth place in the Western Conference with a win tonight. The Bulls have lost seven of their last eight road games and 10 of 13 overall.

@McGrawDHSports