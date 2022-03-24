 

DeRozan will miss Thursday's game vs. Pelicans

  • Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight's game in New Orleans.

    Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight's game in New Orleans. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Posted3/24/2022 2:00 PM

Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan will miss Thursday's game in New Orleans with a left adductor strain, the team announced.

DeRozan showed up on the official injury report after Tuesday's loss in Milwaukee and was listed as questionable for this game. He played 36 minutes and scored 21 points against the Bucks.

 

This will be the fifth game DeRozan has missed this season. He spent three games in health and safety protocols in December, then took a rest day when the Bulls won in Oklahoma City on Jan. 24.

New Orleans' Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful with right hamstring soreness. He's missed the past eight games. The Pelicans are expected to have power forward Larry Nance Jr., who has been out since Jan. 5 recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. If he plays, it will be his New Orleans debut, since Nance was traded from Portland while injured.

New Orleans is fighting for playoff position and could catch the Lakers for ninth place in the Western Conference with a win tonight. The Bulls have lost seven of their last eight road games and 10 of 13 overall.

@McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Fixing their road woes will be key to Bulls building momentum
Related Article
Fixing their road woes will be key to Bulls building momentum
 
Bulls' Williams plans to make energy his first contribution
Related Article
Bulls' Williams plans to make energy his first contribution
 
Once again, Bulls fail to slow down Bucks
Related Article
Once again, Bulls fail to slow down Bucks
 
Bulls' Ball hits snag in rehab, to take 10-day break from running
Related Article
Bulls' Ball hits snag in rehab, to take 10-day break from running
 
Williams returns, while lineup change sparks Bulls against Toronto
Related Article
Williams returns, while lineup change sparks Bulls against Toronto
 
Bulls hope Williams' return isn't too late to stop slide
Related Article
Bulls hope Williams' return isn't too late to stop slide
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 