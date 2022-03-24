 

DeRozan suffers injury during lost cause vs. Bucks

  • Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight's game in New Orleans.

    Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight's game in New Orleans. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 3/24/2022 8:02 PM

Everything is easier in hindsight, but the Bulls might have been better off passing out rest days on Tuesday against Milwaukee.

It was a challenging scenario to begin with, playing on the road on the second night of back-to-back games against a rested team. The Bulls then lost by 28 points while resting no one.

 

DeMar DeRozan felt his left adductor strain worsen after the game against the Bucks and he was unavailable on Thursday against New Orleans. It's an injury that's often called a groin strain.

"I think he was experiencing some tightness here for a little bit, but nothing more than tightness," coach Billy Donovan said before the game. "I don't know if it was a specific play, but definitely started to feel it a little bit more than just being tight after the game. He didn't think it was anything too severe.

"They got imaging as they always do for all our guys. Nothing significant, certainly there's a strain there. Then this morning going through treatment to see where he was at, the wisest choice was not to push him and have it be something that becomes a little bit more significant."

So it sounds possible DeRozan could be back Saturday in Cleveland, which will be significant for playoff position. This will be the fifth game DeRozan has missed this season. He spent three games in health and safety protocols in December, then took a rest day when the Bulls won in Oklahoma City on Jan. 24.

New Orleans was missing Brandon Ingram for the ninth straight game with right hamstring soreness. Power forward Larry Nance Jr., who has been out since Jan. 5 recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, made his Pelicans debut Thursday. He was traded from Portland while recovering from the injury.

@McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Fixing their road woes will be key to Bulls building momentum
Related Article
Fixing their road woes will be key to Bulls building momentum
 
Bulls' Williams plans to make energy his first contribution
Related Article
Bulls' Williams plans to make energy his first contribution
 
Once again, Bulls fail to slow down Bucks
Related Article
Once again, Bulls fail to slow down Bucks
 
Bulls' Ball hits snag in rehab, to take 10-day break from running
Related Article
Bulls' Ball hits snag in rehab, to take 10-day break from running
 
Williams returns, while lineup change sparks Bulls against Toronto
Related Article
Williams returns, while lineup change sparks Bulls against Toronto
 
Bulls hope Williams' return isn't too late to stop slide
Related Article
Bulls hope Williams' return isn't too late to stop slide
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 