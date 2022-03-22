How much will Sox regret trading Madrigal to Cubs? Stay tuned

MESA, Ariz. -- The Cubs won the World Series in 2106, and they were looking for another ring the following season.

The starting rotation was floundering in July 2017, so former president of baseball operations Theo Epstein turned to the South Side for help.

Two weeks and change before the trade deadline, Epstein acquired left-hander Jose Quintana in a trade from the White Sox. The price was steep at the time and the deal really looks bad for the Cubs now.

Quintana was his typically solid self in 14 starts for his new team during the second half of the 2017 season, going 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA.

Instead of repeating as World Series champs, the Cubs were manhandled by the Dodgers in the NLCS.

They never regained their championship form, and Quintana also declined before exiting as a free agent following an injury-riddled 2020 season.

The Sox got left fielder Eloy Jimenez and starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the Cubs for Quintana and both players are rising stars.

The script flipped last year, with the Cubs shedding veteran talent for promising young players.

Even though the White Sox have all-star closer Liam Hendriks in the bullpen, they couldn't resist adding Craig Kimbrel.

Never comfortable, or effective, in his role setting up Hendriks, Kimbrel is currently being shopped by the Sox.

In exchange for Kimbrel, an all-star closer last year, the Cubs acquired second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer.

While Heuer is out for the upcoming season following Tommy John surgery, Madrigal is back after tearing his right hamstring last June and missing the rest of the year.

Trading the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft could very well come back to haunt the White Sox like the Quintana trade has haunted the Cubs.

"We know we have to watch Nick Madrigal for the next five-plus years in a Cubs uniform making an impact and doing damage," Hahn said on July 30, the day of the trade. "That's not going to be easy. We knew that in the end we were going to have to make a very strong offer to get a player like Craig Kimbrel.

"We made a conscious decision to prioritize today over the distant future."

Madrigal, who showed he was one of the best contact hitters in the game while batting .317/.358/.406 over parts of two seasons with the Sox, remembers his initial reaction to the deal.

"It took a couple of days after the trade to figure out what exactly happened," the 25-year-old second baseman said Tuesday morning at the Cubs' training camp. "But I was able to immediately switch gears and I got my mind around this organization. It is such a good feeling to be over and now be in uniform.

"The facilities are unreal. They've got all the latest technology, batting cages and some stuff I've never seen before. I'm really excited to be over here."

On Monday, Madrigal was back on the field for the first time in over nine months. Leading off for the Cubs in a Cactus League game against the Reds, he grounded out twice and helped turn a double play.

"All day leading up to the game, I was kind of anxious a little bit," Madrigal said. "But once I got out there, it was just such a good feeling. I felt good in the box, on defense I was happy to get the one play, the double play. Overall, I think it was a good day. My body's not feeling extra sore or anything at all. I feel really happy with where I'm at."

Better days are undoubtedly ahead after Madrigal had to deal with a trade and a lockout while coming back from a serious leg injury.

"It was tough," Madrigal said. "There were a lot of different things happening. There were times when it was mentally tough, there were times it was physically tough. It was such a long rehab process. There were ups and downs and times where I felt sore. It was a little bit of a grind but I feel like I'm in a better spot.

"Physically and mentally, everything is great."