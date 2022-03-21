One of many closer candidates, Robertson looking to help Cubs in any role

Relief pitcher David Robertson is looking to fit in wherever the Cubs need him after signing a one-year deal last week. AP File Photo

MESA, Ariz. -- Craig Kimbrel is gone, and Codi Heuer is out for the season after having Tommy John surgery.

Kimbrel and Heuer were two of the relief pitchers David Ross used to close games last year but now, the Cubs' manager is sifting through a stack of mostly new names trying to figure out who is going to move into the key bullpen spot.

"I don't know if we have any defined roles quite yet," Ross said. "The bullpen always kind of works itself as we go through camp."

In a normal spring camp that runs over six weeks, there is plenty of time to define roles. Not this year.

With less than a month to get ready due to the lockout, teams are scrambling to find fits at multiple spots.

The Cubs are no different, and the closer's role is really up for grabs.

Holdover Rowan Wick is definitely a candidate after recording 5 saves last season, but the big righty's command issues were also exposed with 14 walks in 23 innings.

Mychal Givens might wind up pitching the ninth after saving 8 games for the Reds in 2021, but he also has trouble throwing strikes and has not yet officially signed with the Cubs.

Maybe another new face, 6-foot-8 righty Chris Martin, claims the job. He's saved games for the Braves, Rangers and Yankees, but never as a full-time closer.

Keep an eye on David Robertson.

The 36-year-old righty has had past success closing games for the White Sox and Yankees, and he's fully recovered after having Tommy John surgery in August of 2019.

Robertson signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs last week and he can reportedly earn another $1.5 million in incentives.

Saving games for the Cubs would help him earn more money, but Robertson said he's wide open to help where needed.

"I'm just looking to get some high-leverage innings," said Robertson, who appeared in 12 games with the Rays and pitched for the United States in the Olympics last year. "I'm not going to overthink it, I'm going to get used when I'm needed. I don't worry about throwing the ninth inning or throwing the seventh and eighth. They're all the same to me."

•As he ramps up to play in exhibition games, right fielder Seiya Suzuki took batting practice Monday and nearly injured pitcher Anderson Espinoza.

Suzuki hit a hard liner up the middle that appeared to hit Espinoza, but the right-hander's glove took the brunt of the drive.

•Outfielder Brennen Davis, the Cubs's No. 1 prospect, had to leave Monday's game vs. the Reds after being hit by a pitch on the right knee. He suffered a contusion and is day-to-day.

•Second baseman Nick Madrigal made his Cubs debut Monday and was 0-for-2 out of the leadoff spot.

Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring injury last June and was traded from the White Sox to the Cubs in July.

•Top pitching prospect Brailyn Marquez reported to camp Monday after being delayed by COVID-19.