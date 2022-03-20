Smyly anxious for another shot with Cubs

Starting pitcher Drew Smyly, who played for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves last year, is ready for a second chance with the Chicago Cubs after signing a new deal with the team. Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. -- At some point, all of the pieces are going to be in place and the Cubs are going to know a lot more about their team.

For now, after a week or so of formal spring training following a 99-day lockout, there is still a good deal of movement and uncertainty.

The starting rotation certainly falls into that category for the Cubs, and Drew Smyly is back with the organization and trying to claim a spot.

"No doubt, I think I can come in and help this team," Smyly said Sunday. "Take the ball and make starts. There is a chance here to go out there and prove yourself."

Smyly still has some regrets about his first chance with the Cubs not working out as he hoped.

Signed to a two-year, $10 million in December of 2017, Smyly didn't pitch for the Cubs in 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

After the season, he was traded to the Rangers in the Cole Hamels deal.

"I knew when I was here in 2018, it was an extreme longshot to pitch that season," Smyly said. "The Cubs had a really good team, they had World Series expectations that year and it would have been me just trying to get some innings in September. It just didn't work out, I wasn't ready. It was for the best for my arm.

"I was a little sad I got traded that offseason because I was so looking forward to pitching here in 2019, but everything happens for a reason. It was a move they felt they needed to make. Cole Hamels came in and he was great for them. Me going to Texas, it gave me much more opportunity to play.

"It all worked out, but I was definitely going into the 2019 season very anxious to come back here and pitch. So having the opportunity now, I'm very excited for it."

The Cubs' rotation currently features Kyle Hendricks and newcomers Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley. The final two slots are TBA.

"I'm not ready to lock in the rotation quite yet," manager David Ross said. "I feel like we have some depth. We'll continue to assess and have that picture painted a lot better in a couple weeks."

Smyly, a 32-year-old lefty, was 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA for the World Series champion Braves last season.

He was 9-4 with a 4.75 ERA in 23 starts for Atlanta and 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 6 relief appearances.

While he'd prefer to be in the Cubs' rotation, Smyly is up for any role and just happy to be back with the team he never got a chance to pitch for.

"This organization is so top notch, from how they treat players, how they treat your family, the atmosphere at Wrigley, the city of Chicago and the coaching staff that I'm very familiar with," said Smyly, who agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs. "All of it played a really big part in my decision."