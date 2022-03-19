Track and field: Prospect dominates MSL boys, girls indoor meet

Palatine's Mukal Verma and Hersey's Sean Sanford complete in the 3200 during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Palatine's Abigail Jordan completes the final lap of the 3200 during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hersey's Anna Harden completes the final lap of the 3200 during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hersey's Conor Oiler completes the final lap of the 4x800 relay during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hersey's Becca Caliendo competes in the shot put during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Madison Payne competes in the shot put during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg's Antenise Williams competes in the shot put during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Sofiabell Armirante competes in the shot put during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg's Chali Baumann competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fremd's Kiera White competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Conant's Vashayla Bradley competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Ikki Takahashi competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Luke Holtmeier competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg's Omarion Jones competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadow's Ethan Groark competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Palatine's Daniel Brannigan competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Mark Hanson competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday March 19, 2022 at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hoffman Estates' Dasharr Scott, completes in the high jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Prospect's Daria Tersina competes in the long jump during the Nagel-Saylor Indoor Invitational Saturday at North Central College in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

It was a dominating day for Prospect at the Nagel-Saylor Mid-Suburban League indoor track Invitational at North Central College in Naperville Saturday.

The girls' team lapped the field, scoring 149.5 points to win their side of the meet. The boys' team was nearly as good, scoring 142 points to win their title as the Knights' trophy case may need some extra room.

"The boys' program and the girls' program, we work real well together," Prospect girls coach Peter Wintermute said. "We see what everybody does in practice and we are able to come out here in same meet in the same place and cheer for each other. That is awesome."

Jay Renault, who coaches the Knights' boys' team, said it was good to win the titles together.

"It is good to do it together," Renault said. "We both get to share some success today. "

Daria Tersina was dominant in her own right for the Knights. The senior, who will run next season at Winona State, accounted for 38 points on her own. She won the 55-meter dash (7.40), the 200 (26.37), the triple jump (38 feet, 8.75 inches) and was second in the long jump.

"I am very happy how it went," Tersina said. "I was charged up about my 55, which I am very happy about."

Audrey Ginsburg won the 800 in 2:21.17, which was a school record.

"We are really excited about how the season is coming together," Ginsburg said. "It is really rewarding to see the hard work pay off."

Prospect also won the 4 x 800 relay in 9:44.48 and the 4 x 400 in 4:12.08.

Barrington, which was second with 83 points, was led by Breanne Dunn, who finished first in the 55 hurdles in 8.86. The Fillies' Scout Storms won the 1,600 in 5:08.71.

Hersey tied for third with 59 points and was led by Anna Harden, who won the 3,200 in 11:29.28 while Becca Caliendo won the shot put with a throw of 39-7.25.

Fremd also had 59 points and was paced by Kiera White, who won the long jump with a leap of 18-4.5.

The Orloro sisters gave Rolling Meadows a nice 1-2 punch in the high jump. Oreoluwa, who is a senior, won the event with a jump of 4-11. She was able to outlast her junior sister Hannah, who also went 4-11, but in more attempts.

" I did pretty good today," said Oreoluwa, who also was second in the hurdles. "My last meet my high was lower. It was cold in that gym, but it is nice in here today."

Their teammate, Melina Moreno, won the pole vault at 10-feet.

Hoffman Estates' Ashley Oliver won the 400 in 58.54, while Palatine won the 4 x 200 relay in 1:49.39.

"This is just a special group of girls," Wintermute said. "They come to practice and work hard. Today they ran for each other and stepped up on the big stage."

Boys meet:

Dominick Balenda help pace the Prospect boys' team to its win.

The junior won 400 in 50.65 and then came back to win the 200 in 23.06.

"The big difference was the team support," Balenda said. "We had both teams here. We could feel the extra energy from everyone cheering."

The Knights' Luke Holtmeier won the triple jump in 42-11.5. He also ran the third leg in the winning 4 x 200 relay team of Matt Raitano, Sean Beihoffer and Ben Sahakian in a time of 1:32.74.

"I just wanted to go out and do what I know I can do," Holtmeier said. "I ended up with a PR, which is what I was hoping to do."

The top individual performance of the day came from Hoffman Estates' Dasharr Scott. The senior tied an invitational record with a high jump of 7-6.

It tied a mark set by Wheeling's Lawrence Knish in 2017 and Barrington's Parker Deloye in 2013. Both of them ended up as D-I track athletes.

"That would be the goal," Scott said. "I have been looking to beat my PR, which is 6-3. I was looking to beat that and then I just said let's go for it. I had room to spare and it felt amazing."

Hersey, which was second with 75 points, won the 4 x 800 in 8:10.93. The Huskies' Sean Stafford won the 3,200 in 9:30.88 while Liam Naughton won the 800 in 2:00.25.

Barrington, which was third with 70.5 points, was led by Zach Daniel, who won the 1,600 in 4:23.81 while teammate Joey Furlong was second. Ikki Takahashi won the long jump in 21-7.25. The Broncos also won the 4 x 400 relay in 3:35.36.

Schaumburg's Omarion Jones won the 55 dash in 6.57, edging Fremd's Will Stewart who finished in 6.59.

Palatine's Jhermari Mabry won the shot put with a personal best 56-3.25. Despite the long toss, Mabry says he can do better.

"I had a pretty good PR today," Mabry said. "In practice, I have had a couple of them go way far. The goal was 60 today. But you can't be mad at a PR"

Rolling Meadows' Michael Campbell won the 55 hurdles in 7.91.

"In our five meets this season, we have taken home hardware in each meet," Renaud said. "That is a testament to how hard we are working."