White thinks Bulls teammate Williams can bring "wow" factor

With the Bulls in Phoenix to face the Suns on Friday, it's a good time to look at Coby White's college teammate Cam Johnson and whether the sharp-shooting power forward is a good role model for Patrick Williams. Associated Press

Memes don't seem to be waning in popularity, so Coby White's reaction to college teammate Cam Johnson getting drafted in 2019 probably has an indefinite shelf life.

You've probably seen it -- everyone has -- but as a quick refresher, White lights up and says "Wow" several times when learning Johnson was drafted No. 11 when few NBA mock drafts had him going inside the top 20.

That moment is relevant now, not just because the Bulls are in Phoenix to play the Suns on Friday. Johnson is not expected to play due to a right quad contusion. Chris Paul is still sidelined by a right thumb fracture.

Johnson is interesting because he turned out to be a genius draft pick by the Suns. He's averaging 12.8 points this season and shooting 45% from 3-point range, while Phoenix is running away with the NBA's best record.

Johnson is a great fit for today's NBA: A good shooter who can move his feet. At 6-feet-8, he's not really built like a power forward, but excels at it in the "spread the floor, shoot plenty of 3s, switch everything on defense" era.

Why wasn't Johnson projected to go higher in the 2019 draft? Probably because he was a fifth-year senior when White was a freshman at North Carolina. Johnson spent three years at Pitt before transferring and he did average 16.9 points during his final college season.

Another connection is the Bulls announcing second-year forward Patrick Williams has been cleared for full-contact practice. He worked out with Windy City on Thursday at the Advocate Center and could return as soon as Monday when the Bulls host Toronto.

Williams hasn't played since suffering a left wrist injury on Oct. 28, so expectations should remain modest for the remainder of the season. But looking long-range at the type of role Williams could play, it makes sense to look at Johnson as a role model.

Williams' fit in the NBA is a work in progress, delayed by wrist surgery. When he first arrived last season, there was talk of using Kawhi Leonard as an aspiration, but Williams doesn't move quite fast enough to play the wing. Coach Billy Donovan shifted him to the four spot before his rookie season was over.

Ten to 20 years ago, Williams might be in danger of falling into the in-between forward category. Not quick enough to play small forward, not big enough to survive at power forward.

That's changed in recent years with the heavy emphasis on the 3-point line. Williams' best skill so far has been his shooting, which is why using Johnson as a role model makes sense.

White was asked about the similarities between his current and past teammate.

"Obviously Cam can shoot the (crud) out of the ball," White said. "I wouldn't call him really undersized, Pat is a big human being. He's like 6-9, Cam's like 6-9. I will say that Pat's more explosive as an athlete than Cam. Cam just thinks the game at a high IQ."

Technically, Williams is listed at 6-7, but that hardly matters. During the five games Williams did play, he averaged 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. That's a bit passive, for sure, but he and the Bulls were trying to figure out a brand-new lineup with three all-stars and Lonzo Ball in the starting lineup.

Williams did post a very good defensive rating, an encouraging sign. But at this point, it's tough to project what the future holds and whether Williams will become a star, role player or disappointment.

White offered his prediction.

"Pat is going to be a star, I feel like he's going to be a star in this league," White said. "Pat is going to get there for sure. It stinks what happened this year, bur the more time he gets on the floor, the more time he gets underneath his belt, I feel like Pat is going to make a huge impact in the NBA and burst on the scene."

For a Bulls team looking for a big finish, that would be a solid outcome.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports