Heyward looks forward to welcoming Suzuki, changing positions

With new right fielder Seiya Suzuki set to join the Cubs in the very near future, Jason Heyward is prepared to welcome the former Hiroshima Carp star and move to center field.

MESA, Ariz. -- When Seiya Suzuki reports to Cubs' training camp -- and it might be as early as Friday -- Jason Heyward is going to give him a warm welcome.

That might seem a bit odd, since Suzuki is going to take Heyward's position in right field. But there will be no cold shoulders.

"I was prepared to do that (move) coming into this season, not knowing if we would sign somebody, if we would or not," Heyward said Thursday. "The fact that we brought in a right fielder, I think it's nice that I've had some situations where I've moved to center field."

Heyward shifted from right to center in 2019 after the Cubs traded for Nick Castellanos and he's more than willing to change spots again.

"We're going to need everybody, the whole 40-man roster," Heyward said. "It's nice to have some competition within ourselves. It's going to be fun because I do think that leads to a lot of competition for us against the rest of the league."

Suzuki has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $85 million contract.

A star for the Hiroshima Carp in Japan, the 27-year-old Suzuki hit .317/.433/.639 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI in 132 games in 2021.

Heyward has struggled in his first six seasons with the Cubs, and he still has two years and $44 million on his contract.

Suzuki is the obvious priority in right field, where he won five Gold Gloves playing for Hiroshima.

Heyward is a classy veteran who has always been about doing what's best for the overall good.

Ross talked to Heyward about Suzuki joining the Cubs in the very near future.

"I actually had zero worry," Ross said. "I think that's probably one of the easier conversations I've had when you're talking about asking guys to do some different things. (Heyward) wants to win and he has that experience in the past.

"He knows his flexibility is important to me, so just having that conversation and being on the same page does make me, I guess, relax a little bit. But it wasn't anything I was worried about. He's as pro as it gets."

More roster additions:

The Cubs have reportedly agreed to terms with two more players, infielder Jonathan Villar and relief pitcher Mychal Givens.

Villar signed for a reported year and $6 million deal. The nine-year veteran batted .249 with 18 home runs and 42 RBI with the Mets last season.

Givens split last year between the Rockies and Reds and was 4-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 8 saves.

White Sox 4, Cubs 3:

In a split-squad loss at Sloan Park in Mesa, Kyle Hendricks started for the Cubs and allowed 1 run on 3 hits in 2 innings.

Catcher John Hicks had a home run, double and 3 RBI.