Report: Cubs sign Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki to five-year contract

The Japan League's Seiya Suzuki is heading to play for the Cubs. The outfielder hit 38 homers last year. Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. -- Outfielder Seiya Suzuki, a star player in Japan since the 2016 season, is reportedly signing with the Cubs.

According to David Kaplan of ESPN 1000, Suzuki and the Cubs have agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract.

The Cubs are also expected to pay a $12.4 million posting fee to the Hiroshima Carp, Suzuki's team in Japan for nine seasons.

In 132 games for Hiroshima last year, Suzuki hit .317/.433/.639 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI.

For his career, the 27-year-old Suzuki is slashing .309/.402/.541 with 189 homers and 621 RBI.

Primarily a right fielder who won five Gold Gloves in Japan, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound Suzuki has also played left, center, first base, third base and shortstop for the Carp.