Feder: Mayor proclaims 'Les Grobstein Day in Chicago'

Les Grobstein would have celebrated his 70th birthday this Friday. To honor the incomparable Chicago radio sportscaster who died in January, Mayor Lori Lightfoot this week officially proclaimed March 11 "Les Grobstein Day in Chicago."

The tribute recalls that Grobstein "was known as a walking sports encyclopedia who had an ironclad memory of even the smallest details and who equally loved all Chicago sports from high school, college, professional and everything in between."

It even mentions Grobstein's historic role in recording Lee Elia's infamous eruption at Wrigley Field in 1983.

Capping a legendary 50-year career in his hometown, "The Grobber" hosted overnights on Audacy sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.

