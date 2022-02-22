Feder: ESPN 1000 picks up weekly golf show with Barry Cronin

In partnership with the Chicago District Golf Association, Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM will air "The CDGA Golf Show" from 7 to 9 a.m. Sundays, starting April 3. It will feature interviews with top golfers, news updates about the PGA Tour and other events, and interaction with listeners.

Barry Cronin, the former Sun-Times sportswriter who's now editor of Chicago District Golfer magazine, will host the show with Tyler Aki, a producer at ESPN 1000.

"We are excited to partner with The Chicago District Golf Association to create an entertaining and informational show every Sunday morning," said Danny Zederman, director of content at ESPN 1000.

Since 2020 Cronin has been hosting "Scorecard," a weekly golf show on Audacy sports/talk WSCR 670-AM. Cronin and co-host David Schuster succeeded Ed Sherman and Steve Olken, who stepped down after 10 years on the show.

This year the Chicago District Golf Association moved sponsorship of its weekly show from The Score to ESPN 1000.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.