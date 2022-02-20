DeRozan, LaVine play key roles down stretch in All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, shoots as Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum defends and Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine looks on during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. Associated Press

The Bulls all-stars had relatively quiet nights in Cleveland, but also played key roles.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were both on the floor down the stretch and did most of the late game scoring. With a target score of 163, LeBron James made a point of getting the ball to DeRozan, who delivered a patented midrange jumper over Devin Booker to get Team LeBron to 161.

Meanwhile, LaVine had a dunk for Team Durant, then hit a 3 to make it 161-160. LaVine was guarding James when he hit the game-ender, a 20-foot fadeaway that was impossible to stop.

"It means a lot," LaVine said of being on the floor at the end. "I think it shows the type of players we are. We're big-time competitors. I wanted to be out there at the end, I know he did too. That's the fun part of the game at the end of the All-Star Game. So it was a lot of fun."

LaVine scored 12 points in 11 minutes. His sore left knee seemed to be in good shape when he threw down a 360 dunk in the first half.

DeRozan, a starter for Team LeBron, spent most of his time looking up in the air, watching teammate Stephen Curry drain 16 of 27 shots from 3-point range on the way to 50 points. DeRozan scored 10 points in 27 minutes, with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

"I was looking for (Curry) every time down," DeRozan said. "Wanted him to break the scoring record, that was our goal. It still amazes me how he can do what he do."

On Saturday, the two Bulls talked about guarding each other, since they were drafted onto different sides.

"I really wish we were on the same team, I thought that would have been fun," LaVine said. "I'm going to foul the heck out of him for sure."

LaVine was then asked if he was worried about committing a foul on one of DeRozan's shot fakes.

"I won't go for a shot fake," he said with a laugh. "We've both got pretty good shot fakes, so I think if either of us jumps for either of our shot fakes. We should owe each other some money."

Maybe this was by design, but LaVine guarding DeRozan happened just once on each side of the court. Midway through the first quarter, LaVine knocked down a 3 on his first shot of the game. On the other end, DeRozan shot a corner fadeaway that rimmed out, while LaVine made a decent attempt to get a hand up to challenge the shot.

LaVine provided a recap after the game.

"We said we were going to get our little one-on-one game in," he said. "I hit my shot, he missed his. I'm up one, I think that's what it is. He won the game, but I won the one-on-one series."

In the fourth quarter, DeRozan did draw a foul on Booker, and hit Team LeBron's only 2 free throws of the game. LaVine had the task of guarding Curry down the stretch, though he ended up on James during the final possession.

The highlight of the night might have been the halftime introduction of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. Of course Michael Jordan was the last player introduced. His longtime Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen did not attend and was introduced by video. Dennis Rodman did make the trip to Cleveland.

Some other players on the 75th anniversary team had brief stays with the Bulls -- Dwyane Wade, George Gervin, Robert Parish and Nate Thurmond. The list also included Chicago natives Anthony Davis, Isiah Thomas and George Mikan.

Some of the biggest snubs have local ties. Batavia native Dan Issel is the highest-scoring player not on the list, including both NBA and ABA points. Walt Bellamy, one of the leading scorers to be left out, won rookie of the year with the Chicago Packers in 1961-62. Former Bull Pau Gasol didn't make the list, despite raking No. 39 in all-time points and No. 28 in rebounds.

