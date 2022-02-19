Three IC Catholic Prep wrestlers bring home state titles

IC Catholic Prep's Jadon Mims battles against Nazareth's Gabe Kaminski in the championship bout of the Class 1A 220-pound Individual Wrestling state finals tournament in State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Jayden Colon of Montini celebrates his championship in the Class 2A 145-pound Individual Wrestling state finals tournament in State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

IC Catholic Prep's Nick Renteria is all smiles after his Class 1A championship at 120 pounds. John Starks | Staff Photographer

IC Catholic Prep's Jadon Mims celebrates his Class 1A 220-pound state championship Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign. John Starks | Staff Photographer

IC Catholic Prep's Michael Calcagno is declared the winner at 182 pounds. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Glenbard North's Paulie Robertson and Pekin's Tyler Haynes compete in the Class 3A 285-pound third-place match at the Individual state finals wrestling tournament in State Farm Arena at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Waubonsie Valley's Antonio Torres and Grant's Justin Warmowski wrestle in the Class 3A 160-pound third place match at the Individual state finals wrestling tournament in State Farm Arena at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Montini's David Mayora celebrates his win against Freeport's Tarrone Jackson in the Class 2A 152-pound third place match at the Individual state finals wrestling tournament in State Farm Arena at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Downers Grove North's Harrison Konder and Owners Grove South's Jimmy Nugent wrestle in the Class3A 138-pound third place match at the Individual state finals wrestling tournament in State Farm Arena at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

ICC Prep's Joseph Gliatta wrestles Dakota's Tyler Simmer in the Class 1A 145-pound fifth place match at the Individual state finals wrestling tournament in State Farm Arena at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, February 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

CHAMPAIGN -- Elements of the Montini wrestling mystique were alive and well Saturday night at the Class 2A individual state wrestling finals at State Farm Center at the University of Illinois.

Jayden Colon opened the blind draw with a 5-4 razor-thin victory over Mason Alessio of top-ranked Joliet Catholic.

"I had to keep moving on my feet," the Broncos' sophomore champion said.

Aspects of the last three wrestling seasons have been indescribably peculiar at the Lombard high school.

From the top of wrestling elitism with multiple Class 3A state champions to underscore a dominant team win over Mt. Carmel to add to is unprecedented number of team titles the following week, the program was soon embroiled in a highly visible changing of the guard as three different head coaches held the title in as many seasons.

Furthermore, top-level athletes soon transferred else where.

Three of them, including Villa Park resident Nate Wemstrom, ended up at Aurora Christian.

Wemstrom stunned Washington superstar Donnie Hidden to claim the 195-pound title in overtime. A two-time state champion, Hidden was denied by the former for a second straight week.

"He is one of the best in the country but so am I," the Indiana-bound Wemstrom said.

IC Catholic Prep continued its tremendous state run.

Nick Renteria, Michael Calcagno and Jaydin Mims captured Class 1A titles at 120, 182 and 220 pounds.

"This is unbelievable; I'm only a sophomore," Calcagno said.

"My coaches kept telling me that this was the place for me to be," Renteria said.

Paulie Robertson, a Glenbard North heavyweight, and Downers South 126-pounder Jimmy Nugent were the Class 3A highlights with third-place efforts.

"There was no way I was losing my last match with the Gold and Black," Robertson said.