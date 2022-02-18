Grayslake Central has banner day at state finals

CHAMPAIGN -- What a night of wrestling for Grayslake Central.

The Rams will have a trio of competitors in Class 2A state championship matches on Saturday night at State Farm Center after a superb night from Anthony Alanis (106 pounds), Aaron Cramer (170) and Matty Jens (47-2) at 182, who all delivered blistering attacks in their semifinal bouts.

"We could make history tomorrow night," belted out Cramer, who will have the chance to replicate the success of his older brother Alex, who won the first state title in program history in 2018.

Aaron Cramer, a two-time state qualifier, will meet Brother Rice senior Tom Bennett (30-1), who stunned No. 1 Alex Wojcikiewicz of Civic Memorial in his semifinal to advance.

For Jens, next up will be No. 1 Shane Moran (Crystal Lake South, 35-4) in a third meeting between the two rivals.

"Matt has some big goals for himself, and through his hard work he is going to go after them," said Rams coach Matt Joseph.

Alanis, a sophomore, recorded a 14-3 major decision victory in his semifinal and will now face Andrew Davis (19-0) of Glenwood.

Josh Knudten will represent Libertyville in the Class 3A state final on Saturday night after the Wildcats' senior delivered a masterful six-minute effort over Jack Lesher (Marmion Academy, 39-5) to advance into the 182-pound championship match against reigning state champion Bradley Gillum (30-2) from DeKalb.

Knudten (38-3) would take the lead for good near the edge with a second period takedown to go up 2-1, then ride out Lesher for the next 30 seconds to close out the period.

Knudten, the No. 2 seed, would concede nothing during a wild scramble with 46 seconds left in regulation to secure a well-deserved 4-1 triumph.

"Just a solid effort from start to finish, something we've come to expect from Josh, who never allowed (Lesher) anything in that match. With him being so strong on the corners, and having such a great second period, he was able to get himself in the final," said Wildcats coach Dale Eggert, whose storied program last enjoyed a state championship in 1991 from Mike Baumann.

What appeared to be the makings of a memorable Friday for Stevenson turned south when both Lorenzo Frezza (126, 39-2) and Cole Rhemrev (138, 39-1) were sent into wrestlebacks after heartbreaking semifinal defeats.

Frezza would fall to nationally-ranked Vincent Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, 32-2) while Rhemrev, in front midway through the second period against Kaden Fetterolf (Batavia, 41-5) dropped a 6-2 decision.

Grant senior Justin Warmowski (20-5), who stunned No. 2 seed Jared Gumila (Plainfield North, 47-4) in his quarterfinal, 8-3, stayed within range of Colin Kelly (36-4) until the Mt. Carmel sophomore closed out Warmowkski for good in a 3-1 contest.

"I missed time early on with a high ankle sprain, but lately I've felt like I am nearly 100% and right now, I know I can compete in this weight class," said Warmowski

Libertyville junior Austin Gomez (33-10) continued his postseason heroics when he stunned No. 4 seed Luke Schmerbach (DeKalb, 33-3) in overtime 3-2 to reach the semifinals, where his hope of taking a bigger step forward came to an end when nationally-ranked Lockport junior Braydon Thompson (44-0) ended Gomez' front draw run.

"Austin is so athletic and can do so many things on the mat, despite the fact he doesn't spend as much time in the sport as others because he plays football, and baseball but in his quarterfinal, you saw how he can be so dangerous and that's how he pulled out that overtime victory," said Eggert.

Edgar Albino (Antioch, 39-2), will go after a state medal in wrestleback action, when the third and final day of the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. when all three classes will have two rounds of wrestlebacks, followed by the third and fifth place state medal bouts.