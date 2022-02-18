Fremd's Jessup charges into state championship match

CHAMPAIGN -- If you're looking for a surprise breakout star as the Class 3A state wrestling tournament moves into its third and final day look no further than Fremd senior Wiley Jessup, who one week ago went through a disastrous day at the Barrington sectional, finishing fourth overall.

Jessup gathered himself and with the help of Vikings' coach Jeff Keske went about getting his 106-pounder back on track in time for the state finals.

"(Coach) reminded me that I have a second chance to do something great and even though I was really bummed out about sectionals, I worked hard all week before we got down here then went out and won my first match on Thursday and never stopped looking back," said Jessup (42-5) after his 2-0 victory over Ethan Spact (Bradley-Bourbonnais, 28-4) in his semifinal to advance into the finals on Saturday night against No. 2 Seth Mendoza (38-2) from Mt. Carmel.

"There was never any quit in Wiley," said Keske. "It would have been easy, but he showed a lot of spirit and determination and tomorrow he has the chance to win a state title.:

Jessup's teammates, Evan Gosz (113, 40-4) and Charlie Fifield (145, 44-5) will not be joining Jessup after falling short in their semifinals.

Prospect junior Will Baysingar (47-1) turned in another brilliant six minute performance at 132 pounds, recording an impressive 11-2 major decision victory setting up a final between the top 132-pounders in the state when he faces No. 1 Nasir Bailey (Rich Township, 40-0).

"Will does what Will can do and tonight you saw yet another great effort, which we know he'll go out in the final and do once again," said Knights coach Dan Keller,

Conant junior Ethan Stiles (29-1) will be in the final at 152 after his workmanlike effort over Logan Swaw (Lockport) produced a well deserved 5-1 victory.

The No. 2-ranked Stiles will face Damari Reed (35-0) of Shepard next.

"Just another hard fought six minute match from Ethan, who works so hard and has still) not allowed a takedown this entire season," said Conant coach Andrew Guilde, who would later watch Henry Chang's (30-7) magical run come to an end in his 195-pound semifinal against Jack Cummings (35-3) of New Trier.

The same fate fell upon Manny Mejia (Hersey, 45-6) in his 220-pound semifinal against No 2 Ghee Rachal (31-3) of Marist.

Mejia goes after his first state medal through wrestlebacks.

Brady Phelps (Schaumburg, 106, 29-4), Tom Miller (Prospect, 120, 42-10), Brian Beers (Barrington, 126, 41-7), Caden Kirchner (Schaumburg, 126, 32-9), and Leyden's Gus Tosterud (26-8 at 220) all remain alive in the medal hunt, and will look to do so in wrestlebacks on Saturday.

The final day of the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. when all three classes will have two full rounds of wrestlebacks, which will be followed by the third and fifth place medals bouts beginning at 1 p.m.