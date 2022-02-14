'Very triggering for me': What two top skaters from suburbs say about Russian doping case

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Associated Press

BEIJING -- Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal.

Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning. A panel of judges ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women's individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation.

The court gave her a favorable decision in part because she is a minor, known in Olympic jargon as a "protected person," and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.

"The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances," CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said.

Now, Valieva and her fellow Russian skaters can aim for the first podium sweep of women's figure skating in Olympic history. The event starts with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate.

The International Olympic Committee said Monday afternoon that if Valieva finishes in the top three, there will be no medal ceremony during the games. There will also be no ceremony for the team event won by Valieva and the Russian team a week ago.

"It would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony," the IOC said.

The decision not to award medals also affects Nathan Chen and the rest of the second-place American team, who will leave Beijing unsure if they won silver or gold. It would be Chen's second gold of the games. If Valieva and Russia are disqualified, Japan moves up to silver and Canada wins bronze.

"We are devastated that they will leave Beijing without their medals in hand, but we appreciate the intention of the IOC to ensure the right medals are awarded to the right individuals," the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement.

The IOC decision also means the fourth-place finisher in the women's event will have a good chance to move into the bronze position.

Reaction around the world ranged from support of the young skater to complaints that Russian doping had once again damaged a sporting event.

Elk Grove Village skater Jessica Calalang voiced her displeasure after the ruling.

"I am traumatized by my suspension," she wrote on Twitter Monday morning. "This is very triggering for me. And for a decision to be reached within a WEEK. While my case took MONTHS, based off of a substance that NO OTHER ATHLETE HAD EVER TESTED POSITIVE FOR."

Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson compete in the pairs short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. - Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP

Calalang, who was a potential Team USA contender, had a suspension from the sport overturned in late September after she tested positive for banned substance. She reportedly tested positive in January of 2021 at the national championships, but it took eight months for her name to be cleared.

During her suspension, Calalang was unable to participate in any U.S. Figure Skating sanctioned or sponsored events.

Bradie Tennell performs during the women's short program at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas. - Associated press

Carpentersville native Bradie Tennell, who comepeted in the 2018 Games, tweeted it was "disappointing" for future skaters.

"I have to wonder what message this sends, not only to the other athletes, but to the rest of the world," Tennell said in her tweet. "Is this how we want our sport to be represented?"