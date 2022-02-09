Jim O'Donnell: Lessons from Hitler's Olympics apparently mean nothing to the profits of NBC

The opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics was Feb. 4 in Beijing. Associated Press

THE PARALLELS ARE imprecise at this point in time but nonetheless discomforting.

How much greater imaging loft would Adolf Hitler and his Third Reich have gotten out of the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin had they benefitted from the same see-no-evil spirit of NBC's coverage of the current 2022 Winter Games from Beijing?

Ratings for the first week of the Winter Olympics are thankfully tanking. They're down close to 50% from the same span at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

While it would be reassuring to think that those depressed figures are the result of a new strain of international political enlightenment by the American mainstream, that's not likely.

MORE CENTRAL TO THE DIP is that the U.S. team simply isn't consistently competitive at the highest tier and that live competition airs primarily in the overnight hours.

The cunning, repressive regime of Chinese president Xi Jinping and the enormous threat it presents to the staggered American spirit and economy apparently are unmentionables.

Peacock Network chieftains clearly lack the courage and the independence to texturize illusory coverage of "The Dictator's Snow Show."

YES, THE UNITED STATES will win some gold medals. But as an ensemble, its team is already rummaging down with France, Italy and other historic Winter also-rans.

The pandemic, playdate TV America of 2022 will countenance a lot of things.

But failing to prevail isn't one of them.

So why watch?

THE 1936 BERLIN GAMES were a hypnotic accelerant in the consolidation of domestic power and heightened international legitimacy by Hitler's Nazi party. It should still be serving as an educational adjunct for all times.

The Nazis made use of notably visioned imaging and technological tools to boost their murderous foundational aims.

A significant portion of America bought into it.

IN 1938, THE BRILLIANT GERMAN filmmaker and propagandist Leni Riefenstahl visited the U.S. in support of her documentary "Olympia" -- all about the 1936 Games.

She was feted by such powerful and influential Americans as Henry Ford, Louis B. Mayer and The Mouseman Himself, Walt Disney.

To show how enlightened the world of that era had become, Hitler's Germany was eventually awarded the 1940 Winter Olympics.

That event was preempted by World War II, the Holocaust and other global tragedies presaged in part by the sanitized imagery of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

SO IN THE 2022 OF NBC SPORTS, why care about real world impact when an estimated $1.2 billion in rights fees have to be profitized?

After all, "shareholder value" trumps all.

And any lessons of the past that should endure forever are merely collateral left-behinds.

STREET-BEATIN': Why doesn't Rocky Wirtz save time and personal diminishment by simply releasing all transcripts involving interviews of former Blackhawks CEO John McDonough during the "independent investigation" of Jenner & Block? Certainly McDonough was asked why he didn't immediately inform Wirtz of all team sex-abuse allegations back in 2010. ...

No less than Dennis Rodman will pop up on a "Jeopardy!" set during a Super Bowl 56 spot for Planet Fitness featuring Lindsay Lohan during the Bengals-Rams game Sunday. "The Worm" reportedly received close to $300K for the cameo. ...

Speaking of that ad, for baby boomers who will be frustrated trying to recall the title of the music bed, it's The George Baker Selection's 1969 hit "Little Green Bag." Quentin Tarantino used the tune as the first musical track in his breakout 1992 film "Reservoir Dogs." ...

Fascinating that "King Richard" -- the Will Smith vehicle all about the rise of Serena and Venus Williams and the calculated ambitions of their father -- received six Academy Award nominations. But at last report, the movie has yet to earn back half of its $80M budget. ...

The entrance of Peggy Kusinski into weekends on WMVP-AM (1000) could mean more significant changes in the station's weekday slots. Despite generally flat day parts, the Good Karma Brands chugger continues to narrow its bottom-feeder gap with hobbling WSCR-AM (670). (It's like a Baby Dumpling Series featuring the Orioles and the Diamondbacks.) ...

Reports of an intriguing "recruiting battle" centering on eighth-grade O'Hare-area basketball force Rico D'alessandro. Maine South and Whitney Young are primary suitors for the 6-foot-4 cafeteria idol; at least three Catholic schools are also sniffing. ...

The raucous Waste Management Open from TPC Scottsdale is on the marquee for CBS and the Golf Channel this weekend. Dave Lundstedt has long said it's the most entertaining stop on the Tour; Will this finally be the Sunday when Doug Ghim of Arlington Heights is prominent? ...

And Phil Mushnick -- who's old enough to remember "Ping-Pong diplomacy": "Watching the Olympics from Red China is kind of creepy. I don't know if I'm watching them or they're watching me."

