How local Olympians fared Monday and Tuesday in Beijing

Jason Brown, of the United States, competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. Associated Press

Men's speed skating

In Tuesday's 1,500 meters final, Oak Park's Emery Lehman finished 11th with a time of 1:45.78. Earlier in the Winter Games, Lehman placed 16th in the 5,000 meters at 6:21.80.

Women's hockey

Team USA lost to Canada late Monday night in the preliminary round. None of the six area players on the team -- Megan Bozek of Buffalo Grove, Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove), Jesse Compher (Northbrook), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights), Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park) and Hilary Knight (Lake Forest) scored in the loss.

Men's figure skating

Late Monday night, Highland Park's Jason Brown finished sixth in the men's short program with a score of 97.24. Teammate Nathan Chen won the event with a world-record score of 113.97.