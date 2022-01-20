Report: Ball has meniscus tear and is considering best option for treatment

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball -- here defending against Orlando's Terrence Ross earlier this month -- might need surgery, according to multiple reports. Associated Press

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee, according to a report by NBA insider Shams Charania.

Ball has missed the last three games. The injury was originally listed as left knee soreness, but the designation on Wednesday's injury report shifted to left knee bone contusion.

This is a fairly common injury among NBA players and usually follows one of two paths. The loose piece of cartilage can be shaved off and the player returns fairly quickly. If the damage is more severe, the cartilage can be repaired, which requires surgery and several months of recovery. This was the scenario that ended Derrick Rose's season in 2013-14, Bulls fans may recall.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Ball is deciding whether to have arthroscopic surgery on the knee, which could sideline him four to six weeks.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan was asked before Wednesday's victory over Cleveland if surgery was a possibility for Ball.

"We haven't gotten to that point, at least from what they've told me," Donovan said. "I think the biggest thing right now are what are the steps we can do to try to get him back and get him healthy?"

The other option could be to try to play through it, but this type of injury typically doesn't resolve itself, so arthroscopic surgery could be a likely path.

The bright side for the Bulls is rookie Ayo Dosunmu has played very well since he joined the starting lineup. His numbers over the last three games are eye-opening: 18 points, 8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2 steals, while shooting an impressive 76.6% from the field. He's hit 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range.

In those three games, the Bulls beat a mostly full-strength Cleveland team and nearly got a win at Boston on Saturday without Zach LaVine.

Alex Caruso played Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 20, due to a combination of left foot sprain and time in protocols. Donovan said LaVine has responded well to treatment for left knee soreness, but would not travel on the upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Dosunmu and Coby White have played well together in the backcourt. When LaVine returns, Donovan will likely consider using Dosunmu as the starting point guard and returning White to a bench role.

The Bulls will face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have lost six of their last nine games, but got guard Jrue Holiday back from an ankle injury in Wednesday's win over Memphis.

@McGrawDHSports