Stefanovic, No. 4 Purdue top No. 17 Illinois in 2OTs

Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. tries to get past Illinois' Alfonso Plummer in the second half Monday in Champaign. Purdue prevailed 96-88 in double overtime. Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that helped No. 4 Purdue beat No. 17 Illinois 96-88 Monday.

Illinois guards Andre Curbelo and Alfonso Plummer made baskets in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime before the Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) broke away.

Purdue hit four straight shots to take an 89-83 lead with 1:03 left in double overtime. Eric Hunter Jr. had two of those baskets.

Stefanovic went 5-of-8 on 3-point tries and also had 8 rebounds. His last-second shot from long range fell short as the regulation buzzer sounded.

Plummer led the Illini (13-4, 6-1) with 24 points, shooting 6-of-12 on 3s. His layup with 9 seconds left in the first overtime made it 78-all.

Curbelo, who had missed 11 games after being injured, had 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. His basket with 14 seconds remaining in regulation tied it at 69.

Boilermakers center Zach Edey was effective, especially early on, finishing with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. He also helped limit Kofi Cockburn to 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes before the Illinois center fouled out early in the first overtime.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey struggled to hit shots, going 3-of-10, but made all but two of his 15 free throws to finish with 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Illinois trailed for most of the first overtime period, but Curbelo made a turnaround jumper and Plummer had a layup to force a second overtime.

The Boilermakers are 3-1 against AP Top 25 opponents, while Illinois is 0-2 against ranked teams. The teams meet again Feb. 10 in West Lafayette, Ind.