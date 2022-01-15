Zalusky: Veeck, Doby and the integration of the American League

Branch Rickey deservedly receives credit for integrating Major League Baseball by bringing Jackie Robinson to the Brooklyn Dodgers.

But Bill Veeck deserves recognition for doing in the American League what Rickey did in the National when the Cleveland Indians owner signed second-baseman Larry Doby of the Negro National League's Newark Eagles on July 5, 1947, 11 weeks after Robinson made his major league debut.

Wendell Smith, in one of the premier Black newspapers, the Pittsburgh Courier, wrote in 1947 Veeck had "been interested in a Negro player ever since he purchased the club" in 1946.

That winter, he learned about Doby from Courier managing editor Bill Nunn.

Veeck had former Cubs manager Bill Killefer scout Doby. Prior to purchasing Doby from the Eagles, he sent assistant publicity director Louis Jones, the first Black to hold that position in baseball, to Trenton, N.J., to watch Doby play. On July 3, the Indians purchased Doby.

Another team had been following Doby as well -- Smith wrote that the Dodgers were "trailing him night and day."

Smith said Rickey was happy the Indians signed Doby. Smith said it took the pressure off Rickey from other baseball owners and officials. "Now they won't be shooting all the ammunition at Rickey. They'll scatter their shots, sending some of the volleys in the direction of Bill Veeck and the Cleveland team."

Veeck's handling of Doby differed from Rickey's approach with Robinson in one key aspect.

Rickey had Robinson play one season of minor league ball in Montreal. But Veeck refused to farm out Doby and immediately force-fed him onto the major league roster.

Doby made his major league debut July 5 at Comiskey Park against the Sox.

Veeck escorted Doby to the ballpark, where the two posed for pictures and Veeck patted him on the back, advising, "Just remember you're only another baseball player. Keep loose and be a good rapper."

Next, Doby received his No. 14 and met his new teammates in the clubhouse.

Doby remembered receiving a chilly reception, with some teammates refusing to shake his hand.

"I'd never faced any circumstances like that. Teammates were lined up and some would greet you and some wouldn't. You could deal with it, but it was hard."

In the contemporary account in the Courier, Doby was escorted by Jones and another member of the publicity department to the clubhouse, where the 22-year-old was introduced to manager Lou Boudreau.

"Other players followed him with their eyes as he threaded his way through the crowded locker room, but no one spoke. Doby looked neither to right nor left. He dressed quietly in a new uniform ..."

Boudreau called on Doby to pinch hit against Sox reliever Earl Harrist in the seventh inning with one out and runners on first and third.

Doby struck out swinging at a ball out of the strike zone, but the left-handed hitter flashed a glimpse of offensive potential by smashing an opposite field line drive that landed foul by inches.

Boudreau used Doby mainly as a pinch hitter that year, since the Indians already had an outstanding second baseman in Joe Gordon. He did not thrive in that role, batting .156 in only 32 at-bats.

Doby faced racial taunts and had to contend with segregated facilities. Veeck's advice echoed Rickey's instructions to Robinson.

Doby remembered Veeck told him not to argue with umpires or have "dissertations with opposing players -- either of those might start a race riot."

Willie Mays would later tell The New York Times that Doby didn't have the support of teammates that Robinson had from Gil Hodges, Pee Wee Reese and Ralph Branca.

Doby's lackluster rookie showing also roused critics.

H.G. Salsinger, in a column in the Detroit News, insinuated Veeck was exploiting Doby, writing, "By signing a Negro he could get himself a good deal of publicity."

Even one of the game's greats, Rogers Hornsby, basing his assessment on one game, asserted, "If he were white, he wouldn't be considered good enough to play with a semipro club."

But Doby would shame his critics in 1948. He had found a champion in Cleveland coach Bill McKechnie, who took him under his wing.

Doby said he asked McKechnie, "Do I have a chance to be a big league ballplayer?"

McKechnie answered yes, "but only if you switch to the outfield."

The switch revived Doby and he enjoyed a breakout season in 1948, batting .301 with 23 doubles, 14 homers and nine triples, as well as 66 RBI and 83 runs scored.

The Indians captured the American League flag and beat the Boston Braves in the World Series.

Doby had seven hits in the series, including a home run off Johnny Sain in the third inning of the fourth game to lift his team to a 2-1 victory.

A seven-time All-Star, Doby had a Hall of Fame career.

He led the AL in homers in 1952 and 1954 and in RBI in 1954, another pennant-winning season for Cleveland.

Doby closed his career in 1959 playing for Veeck, this time on the 1959 pennant-winning White Sox. Doby would not be around for the World Series. He was optioned to San Diego of the Pacific Coast League in August.

Veeck said, "I hated to do it. I'm just as fond of him today as I was when he helped us win a pennant in Cleveland in 1948."

But that would not be the last chapter for Doby and Veeck. That would be written nearly 20 years later when the two would again make history.

Part 2: Doby becomes second Black manager