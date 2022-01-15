 

After MRI, Bulls do not expect LaVine to miss significant time with knee injury

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Bulls received encouraging results from the MRI exam on Zach LaVine's left knee Saturday. The team said it revealed no significant damage and he's not expected to miss significant time. LaVine was hurt early in Friday's loss to Golden State.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 1/15/2022 5:01 PM

An MRI exam revealed no significant structural damage to Zach LaVine's left knee, the Bulls announced Saturday, and the all-star guard is not expected to miss significant time.

LaVine was injured during the first quarter of Friday's loss to Golden State. It appeared to happen when he landed after grabbing an offensive rebound. But LaVine never went to the ground and kept playing for roughly 30 seconds before taking an intentional foul and walking directly to the locker room.

 

The team said LaVine has begun a period of targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined. He did not accompany the team to Boston for Saturday's game and is almost certainly out for Monday's trip to Memphis.

The injuries are starting to pile up for the Bulls. In addition to LaVine, Alex Caruso (protocols), Javonte Green (adductor strain), Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), Tyler Cook (ankle) and Patrick Williams (wrist) are unavailable. Guard Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable for Saturday's game with left knee soreness.

LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee in February of 2017 when he played for Minnesota. He was still recovering from surgery when traded to the Bulls that summer.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

