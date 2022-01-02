Bears beat Giants, Quinn sets franchise sack record

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery finds a hole in the New York Giants defensive line during their game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Playing their last home game of the season, the Bears beat the New York Giants 29-3 on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears linebacker Robert Quinn brought down Giants QB (and former Bears QB) Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter to give him 18 sacks on the season, breaking Richard Dent's franchise record of 17.5.

David Montgomery ran in 2 touchdowns and Darnell Mooney caught one from Bears QB Andy Dalton, who started the game as Justin Fields continues to recover from an ankle injury. Cairo Santos rounded out the scoring with 2 field goals.

Dalton completed 18 of 35 passes for 173 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.

Glennon couldn't get anything going for the Giants, completing just 4 passes for 24 yards, plus 2 interceptions.

The 6-10 Bears will travel this week to Minneapolis for the 17th and final game of the season, kicking off at noon next Sunday.