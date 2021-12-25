Arkush: Bears, Seahawks matchup features two of NFL's biggest disappointments

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller, left, sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during last week's game. Wilson has struggled since returning from injury. Associated Press

At 5-9, the Seahawks are arguably a bigger disappointment than the Bears. They entered the season a solid playoff contender and some folks' pick to win the highly competitive NFC West.

An injury that cost Russell Wilson 3½ games and three starts certainly hurt, but the Seahawks were 2-2 when he got hurt and are 2-4 since he returned to the starting lineup.

Seattle is, however, one of the most difficult home-field advantages to contend with.

The Seahawks are 6½-point favorites and the over/under is 42½.

Matchups to watch

Bears passing game vs. Seahawks 32nd-ranked pass defense; Seattle's 31st-ranked pass protection vs. Bears pass rush

Nick Foles is getting three nice Christmas presents, his first action and first start of the 2021 season suddenly popped up in his stocking Christmas Eve.

But the best gift of all he found under the tree is the Seahawks' 32nd-ranked (worst) pass defense.

It will be fascinating to see what the Bears much maligned offense will look like with its third different quarterback.

Cornerbacks Sidney Jones and D.J. Reed are where the Bears are likely to focus their attention, if Reed is activated off the COVID-19 list.

The Vikings came in last week second in the NFL protecting Kirk Cousins, and the Bears' pass rush owned them. With Seattle ranked 31st protecting its QBs, the Bears rush could have a field day.

Coaching decision to watch

Will Matt Nagy empty the bench to evaluate?

The Bears will try to win, but a priority should be put on starting offensive tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom along with Thomas Graham Jr. at corner and Kindle Vildor at nickel.

Finding significant snaps is important for Jesper Horsted, Rodney Adams, Dazz Newsome, Isaiah Coulter, Caleb Johnson, Charles Snowden and Ledarius Mack to evaluate their futures even if they don't give the Bears the best chance to win.

Players to watch

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, RB Rashaad Penny, WRs Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, LB Bobby Wagner and DL Carlos Dunlap

Wilson will be playing to re-establish his leverage over his future and he will be dangerous.

Lockett and Metcalf are matchup nightmares for whoever is healthy in the Bears' secondary, and Penny is likely to be the featured back.

Wagner, of course, is a perennial All-Pro. Former Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap had been a shadow of himself at 32 in an injury-riddled campaign, but last Tuesday had three sacks against the Rams.

X-factors

COVID-19; Seahawks linemen Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell; Bears QBs

Both teams dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks last week, and it is uncertain how healthy they'll be Sunday.

As poor as Seattle's offensive line has been when healthy, Jackson, at right guard, missed practice all week with a knee injury and Shell, at right tackle, has been on the COVID-19 list.

Foles has struggled as an NFL starter but been an MVP in situations like this.

Wild-card players

Seahawks RBs Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, LB Jordyn Brooks; Bears WRs Newsome, Coulter, OLB Trevis Gipson

If Collins can go he'll likely be first up. He and Dallas have flashed big-play ability at times this season.

Brooks was Seattle's 2020 first-round pick and is emerging from his shadow playing inside next to Wagner.

Newsome got several snaps last week but did nothing with them. If he and Coulter get the chance and have NFL chops, this is the pass defense to show it against.

Gipson has flashed but not emerged, and Seattle's challenged offensive line certainly will be paying extra attention to Robert Quinn.

Key stats

Seahawks: 30th total offense, 24th points scored (20.1), 31st total defense, 4th points allowed (20.1).

Bears: 29th total offense, 29th points scored (17.1), 9th total defense, 24th points allowed (24.9).

The final word

Seahawks 27, Bears 24

The Bears' QB flip makes this tough to guess at but with two teams struggling in multiple areas and playing for nothing but pride, it's difficult to find a rationale that has the visiting Bears winning this game.

