Bears shock Packers in 1st half, embarrass themselves in 2nd

Packers running bak Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Bears on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

GREEN BAY -- Well, at least half of it was fun.

Unfortunately it took Green Bay just 12 minutes of the third period to outscore the Bears 17-0 and give them a stern reminder of who still holds the deed to their rivalry and their pride with another thumping, this time 45-30.

But oh, that first half sure surprised us all.

Let's face it, folks, the Packers aren't just a little better than the Bears right now; they play at a whole different level. So when the Bears raced out to a 10-0 lead just four minutes into the second period on the strength of a 10-play, 39-yard drive to a 23-yard Cairo Santos field goal and then a 46-yard catch and run from Jakeem Grant with a Fields shovel pass, there was actually a bit of shock and awe at Lambeau Field.

It appeared short-lived as the Packers quickly answered with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and a pick-six off Justin Fields just three plays later on a throw he never should have made and was one of his worst of the season, we assumed order had been fully restored with the Packers on top 14-10.

But then came the real fireworks with Fields throwing a perfect dart to Damiere Byrd on a crossing pattern that lead him 54 yards to the end zone just three plays later giving the lead back to the Bears at 17-14, and then after a juiced-up Bears defense forced a Packers punt five plays later, Grant took that 97 yards to the house for the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and the Bears' second 10-point lead of the half.

There was one more surprise coming.

Aaron Rodgers immediately answered taking the Packers on a 4-play, 75-yard drive in just 48 seconds ending with a 38-yard TD toss to Davante Adams and we wondered with 44 seconds still on the clock could Rodgers have actually scored too soon?

Sure enough, the Bears bounced back one last time on the strength of a Khalil Herbert 42-yard kickoff return and then Fields leading them 32 yards in six plays setting up a 44-yard Santos field goal as the clock ran out staking the Bears to a 27-21 halftime lead.

In just 30 minutes the Bears matched their highest point total of the season for an entire game, a number they'd only reached once all year.

If only they could have just showered up and gone home then!

But alas, you do have to play 60 minutes every week and what we all saw the rest of the way was the bad news Bears we've become accustomed to this season.

So what really happened Sunday night?

Obviously the Packers came out flat after their bye, which actually happens more than you'd expect, but unfortunately it only took them 30 minutes to find their mojo, and they thoroughly dominated the Bears the rest of the way.

To the Bears' credit, they clearly came to play and they were able to take advantage of the Packers early slumber.

Once again they left no doubt that they haven't given up yet on themselves or their leaders, but they also now have to face the reality with four games left to play there just isn't enough here to contend.

Fields once again showed the frustrations of living with a rookie quarterback, occasionally flashing rare ability but often reminding us he's just not sure what he's seeing or processing it quickly enough yet to succeed at this level.

An early ankle injury to Jason Peters forced Teven Jenkins into his first extended experience at left tackle, and other than one awful play on which he got called for holding and Preston Smith still managed a strip sack of Fields and two false starts, he didn't play badly.

If that feels like "other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln," it really wasn't quite that bad.

But in the end what we were left with was another ugly and embarrassing loss to the Packers and more proof than we needed that change is coming, for some not soon enough.

At least it was a lot more fun than anyone expected ... for a little while.

