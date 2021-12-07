'Tis the season of chores for anglers

To be a dedicated angler, or at least one that doesn't have to constantly worry about the performance of their equipment, preparation and maintenance are paramount.

As we sit here awaiting ice season, or better yet some nice spring weather and the ensuing pre-spawn period, we are afforded a chunk of valuable time that can be spent performing some important tasks that will ensure your fishing gear is humming along smoothly when it counts and can last for many a season.

Rod maintenance

When it comes to fishing rods, the most minor flaw can end up being catastrophic. In order to avoid stressing your rods to the point of breakage, make sure that they are stored correctly. This means making sure the rods are not left leaning against a wall. Laying rods flat on the ground and out of the way, or on wall or ground racks is the way to go.

Another component of rods that can be troublesome are the guides, or the loops that "guide" line from the reel up to the top of rod. The two main guide issues are caused by fray, or by dirt buildup. Cleaning rod guides with a cotton swab can help to remove dirt which can cause casting issues. It can also help in finding fray, which often leads to line breakage if left untreated.

Reel maintenance

Among all the gear used by anglers, none come even close to the design intricacy of a reel. This underscores how important it is to make sure that you are up to date with reel care. Over the course of a season, reels tend to accumulate dirt, which causes them to lock up. Stripping off old line and cleaning out the spool prevents both binding as well as rusting.

In addition to general cleaning, proper lubrication is critical to reel health. For spinning reels, all that is needed is a light application of reel oil in the reel handle and underneath the spool. For a bait casting reel, it is good to apply a light amount of oil to the spool, and reel grease to the gears. In either case, do know that moderation is key with reel lubrication.

Storage maintenance

Tackle boxes are the brain of the entire fishing operation. A clean and organized tackle box will keep your gear organized and free of wear. Emptying out and cleaning your tackle box at the end of the season will help prevent rust buildup in the box and on the tackle in it.

Beyond keeping a tackle box that is free of grime, you should also strive to keep a tackle box that is free of hassle. If you carry a large number of lures and terminal tackle, it really pays to make sure that it is organized. Oftentimes while on the water, you may need to access a specific bait or rig in a hurry, which is a lot easier to do when your tackle box is tidy.