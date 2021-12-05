League-best Cardinals beat Bears 33-22 at Soldier Field
Updated 12/5/2021 3:06 PM
The Arizona Cardinals brought the best record in football Sunday to Soldier Field and left with their 10th win after beating the Bears 33-22.
Bears QB Andy Dalton threw touchdowns to Jimmy Graham and Jakeem Grant, but his 4 interceptions helped seal the Bears' doom in a game that saw Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throw for 2 touchdowns and run 2 more in himself. Matt Prater tacked on 2 field goals for Arizona.
On the ground, David Montgomery rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, who fall to 4-8 on the season.
