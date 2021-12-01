Cubs reportedly agree to deal with pitcher Stroman
Updated 12/1/2021 6:11 PM
The Chicago Cubs have reached an agreement with free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman ahead of Major League Baseball's looming lockout, according to Stroman's personal Twitter account on Wednesday night.
