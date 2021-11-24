Arkush: George McCaskey directed the Bears to start Justin Fields

George McCaskey, chairman of the Chicago Bears, arrives for the 2018 NFL fall meetings in New York. Associated Press/Oct. 16, 2018

Bears chairman George McCaskey directed the Bears coaching staff to name Justin Fields the permanent starting quarterback before the Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple sources tell Shaw Local's Hub Arkush.

It's unclear how the directive was given to the coaching staff, whether there was a conversation in person between McCaskey and Bears head coach Matt Nagy, or if general manager Ryan Pace was directed to give the instructions to Nagy. The move was against the wishes of Nagy, per multiple sources.

Nagy named veteran Andy Dalton the starting quarterback prior to training camp. Dalton started games in Weeks 1 and 2 before injuring his knee in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Rookie Justin Fields finished out that game and started the next two games with Dalton sidelined by the injury.

On the Monday after a Week 4 win over the Lions, Nagy made clear Dalton was still the starter, only to reverse course days later and name Fields the starting quarterback moving forward.

Fields has started every game since then. Andy Dalton will start Thursday against the Detroit Lions due to a rib injury to Fields sustained during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

