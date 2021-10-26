Chicago Sky are in the (Illinois) House

In this image taken from video on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Twitter feed, pepresentatives of the Chicago Sky championship team pose with fans, including Pritzker, third from left in back, Tuesday in the Illinois House chamber in Springfield. Courtesy of the governor's office

Members of the Chicago Sky made a trip Tuesday to the Illinois Capitol in Springfield, where they were lauded for the team's WNBA Championship

Players, coaches and other team representatives listed to accolades, addressed politicians and government officials gathered in the Illinois House chambers and posed for photos as Chicago Sky banners hung behind them. The team won its first championship Oct. 17, defeating the Phoenix Mercury three games to one.