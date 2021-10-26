Chicago Sky are in the (Illinois) House
Updated 10/26/2021 6:56 PM
Members of the Chicago Sky made a trip Tuesday to the Illinois Capitol in Springfield, where they were lauded for the team's WNBA Championship
Players, coaches and other team representatives listed to accolades, addressed politicians and government officials gathered in the Illinois House chambers and posed for photos as Chicago Sky banners hung behind them. The team won its first championship Oct. 17, defeating the Phoenix Mercury three games to one.
