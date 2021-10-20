Fire scores winning goal in 93rd minute

CINCINNATI -- Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won't be in the playoffs.

Stojanovic's shot from distance came two minutes after Cincinnati's Tyler Blackett tied it at 3 with his first MLS goal. Stojanovic settled a clearance attempt and volleyed it over goalie Przemyslaw Tyton.

The Fire (8-16-7) built a 2-0 lead after Robert Beric scored twice three minutes apart early in the first half. He controlled a rebound with his chest and beat Tyton at the far post in the 14th minute, then sent home a loose ball in front of the net in the 17th minute for his first multi-goal game with the Fire.

Alvaro Medran scored on a free kick in the 71st to give the Fire a 3-2 lead.

Luciano Acosta pulled Cincinnati (4-18-8) within a goal in the 28th minute with his seventh of the season, tapping in Brandon Vazquez's header at the back post.