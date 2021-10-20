 

Fire scores winning goal in 93rd minute

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 10/20/2021 9:32 PM

CINCINNATI -- Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won't be in the playoffs.

Stojanovic's shot from distance came two minutes after Cincinnati's Tyler Blackett tied it at 3 with his first MLS goal. Stojanovic settled a clearance attempt and volleyed it over goalie Przemyslaw Tyton.

 

The Fire (8-16-7) built a 2-0 lead after Robert Beric scored twice three minutes apart early in the first half. He controlled a rebound with his chest and beat Tyton at the far post in the 14th minute, then sent home a loose ball in front of the net in the 17th minute for his first multi-goal game with the Fire.

Alvaro Medran scored on a free kick in the 71st to give the Fire a 3-2 lead.

Luciano Acosta pulled Cincinnati (4-18-8) within a goal in the 28th minute with his seventh of the season, tapping in Brandon Vazquez's header at the back post.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 