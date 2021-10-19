'They deserve it': Fans, team celebrate Sky's WNBA title

Candace Parker along with other members of the Chicago Sky WNBA championship team, celebrate Tuesday in Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Chance the Rapper celebrates with Chicago Sky players during the WNBA championship celebration Tuesday in Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Antioch residents Mary Jordan and her husband Alan Hakey weren't sure if they would make the Chicago Sky's WNBA championship celebration Tuesday, wondering if they'd get any side effects from their COVID-19 booster shots in the morning.

Then the avid basketball fans decided it was worth it.

"We've been following the Sky for years, and we've gone to the games," Jordan said while waiting for the team to makes it way down the parade route on Michigan Avenue. "They deserve it. They worked hard all season."

The Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday's Game 4 at Wintrust Arena, giving Chicago its first major league championship since the Cubs in 2016.

The celebration Tuesday included the parade and a rally at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park during which Gov. J.B. Pritzker proclaimed the city "Sky-town" in honor of the team's WNBA championship title.

Pritzker gave a special shoutout to two local players, forward Candace Parker of Naperville and guard Allie Quigley of Joliet.

"This entire incredible team, you make our city and our state so proud. Young athletes across the nation will look up to you and see themselves in you. Not just because of your raw talent," Pritzker said, "but because of your integrity on and off the court."