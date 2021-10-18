How to watch parade, rally Tuesday for Parker and WNBA champion Chicago Sky

Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury to win the WNBA championship Sunday in Chicago. Associated Press

Naperville native Candace Parker and the rest of the Chicago Sky's WNBA championship team will be celebrated in Chicago with a parade and rally starting Tuesday morning, the city has announced.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. when the Sky leave Wintrust Arena and head north on Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street. The entourage will go east on Randolph to Pritzker Pavilion.

There the rally will begin at noon.

Both are free and open to the public. Both also will be livestreamed on social media, on all @chicagomayor accounts, the city says.

Millennium Park will open at 8 a.m., and seating at the Pritzker Pavilion will open at 10 a.m. Both fill on a first-come, first-served basis; there is no registration.

But everyone will have to pass a security screening at the entrance, and no bags will be allowed.

Masks are encouraged, and "stay home if you do not feel well or recently tested positive for COVID-19."

It's the city's first championship celebration since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 and the first basketball championship celebration since the Bulls celebrated their sixth NBA title in 1998.

Parker joined the Sky this season to help bring the franchise its first championship, clinched when the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 Sunday in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The Sky won the title as a sixth seed after finishing .500 in the regular season.