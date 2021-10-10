Bears stifle Raiders on the road, 20-9
It turns out the Bears were a safe bet in Vegas.
The defense made a statement in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Raiders QB Derek Carr was limited to 206 passing yards with an interception and no TDs, and the Bears stifled Las Vegas' ground game.
Bears QB Justin Fields threw for 111 yards and a TD, and he took just 2 sacks.
Chicago's record improved to 3-2. Next week will be a crucial test against division rival Green Bay.
