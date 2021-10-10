Bears stifle Raiders on the road, 20-9

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) helps break up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates after tight end Jesper Horsted (87) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates after tight end Jesper Horsted (87) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) misses a catch against Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.

It turns out the Bears were a safe bet in Vegas.

The defense made a statement in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Raiders QB Derek Carr was limited to 206 passing yards with an interception and no TDs, and the Bears stifled Las Vegas' ground game.

Bears QB Justin Fields threw for 111 yards and a TD, and he took just 2 sacks.

Chicago's record improved to 3-2. Next week will be a crucial test against division rival Green Bay.