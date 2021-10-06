O'Donnell: "The Dusty Bartman Residual" says the White Sox will sniff the sweeper

Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker, shown here in 2010 game when La Russa managed the Cardinals and Baker led the Reds, face each other in the first postseason Major League Baseball series where both managers are over age 70. Associated Press/April 5, 2010

SOMETIMES IN LIFE, it doesn't take a niched sports insouciant to call which way an ALDS could be going.

A writer for Jimmy Kimmel, or -- from the ancient gallery -- even Johnny Carson or Bob Hope might be better suited to preview the White Sox-Astros series, which begins Thursday (FS1, 3:07 p.m.; Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski).

It'll be the first postseason MLB match in which both managers are over age 70.

The 72-year-old Dusty Baker and his cheatin' pards are incremental favorites (-125) to take down Tony La Russa -- who turned 77 Monday -- and the Sox (+105).

Age jokes become so cheap and convenient.

And far too irresistible -- especially from a mothy poltroon who shall never see the sunny side of 39 again.

BUT, IT'LL ALSO BE the first playoff series in which both managers get 10% discounts on all lineup cards.

There'll be no seventh-inning stretches. But there will be fifth-inning naps -- accompanied by the Brahms album version of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

For the postgame clubhouse buffets, La Russa and Baker have approved including both baby and diced carrots.

Neither will be expected to walk to the mound for pitching changes. Instead, they'll just push the red button on their Life Alert "Help me I've fallen" pendant.

If they're asked to "grant" an interview, either might respond, "Hey, he was one of my favorite presidents."

Speaking of presidents, Joe Biden reportedly has already said, "Aren't those kids wild?"

AND NOW ON TO THE PICK:

First, consensus Vegas odds on all six possible outcomes -- Sox in 3 (7-1), Sox in 4 (7-2), Sox in 5 (4-1); Astros in 3 (5-1), Astros in 4 (4-1) and Astros in 5 (7-2).

The single most important cosmic factor is ..."The Dusty Bartman Residual."

Yes, Baker is leading his record fifth franchise into an MLB postseason.

But no -- remarkably -- ol' Johnnie B. Baker Jr. (his real name) has not won a playoff series in a non-pandemic season since leading the Cubs past the Braves in a 2003 NLDS.

Lurking down the left field line shortly after that victory was Steve Bartman, a thoroughly nonassertive Moises Alou and the lethal Florida Marlins.

Since then, it's been "Dust Ball Dusty," with the exception of the 29-31 Astros skulking into an expanded artifice as a No. 6 seed last fall and nipping the Twins and the A's.

SO, IN A DECISION that carries wavering confidence and appealable conviction, the White Sox will sweep Houston.

If it hits, there will be torchlight parades in Bridgeport, outside of Rich Roeper's tony condo -- if Tony is still in town -- and on Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights near the site of the proposed billion-dollar Justin S. Fields Stadium.

And if not, who's going to remember?

Certainly not the Brahms lullabies.

STREET-BEATIN':

Great moment in "Monday Night Football" when lightning prompted a 35-minute delay in the start of the Raiders-Chargers: Mad-libbing Booger McFarland predicted both teams would take off their pads and cut off tape while riding the storm out in their locker rooms. Steve Young almost swallowed his microphone and Lisa Salters later pointedly reported the opposite. ...

Impossible not to note that ESPN AM-1000 continued to close the gap on horizontaling WSCR-AM (670) in the latest Nielsen Audios. (If AM-1000 program director Mike Thomas ever gets money for new talent and promotion, the decayed programming vertical at "The Score" will demand correction by Audacy, Inc. superiors.) ...

Dick Duchossois celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday. Attendees at a limited soiree in the Northwest suburbs have been asked to "BYOB*" -- bring your own balloons. (And yes, festive martial music will be played.) ...

Huge afternoon for that fervent Kirk Ferentz faithful Saturday when No. 3 Iowa (5-0) hosts No. 4 Penn State (5-0). The Hawkeyes (minus 1 ½) will win and cover (Fox, 3 p.m.; Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.) ...

One preseason game in, it's obvious Billy Donovan and Arturas Karnisovas have the Bulls headed for a 44-win season. (Anyone want to book it at 5-2?; Donovan has been flawless as HC -- he'll just never win a championship on West Madison St .....) ...

Fox once again comes back with Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt on its MLB postseason studio desk. Fine and dandy, but the panel has never recovered from losing the transcendent zing of Pete Rose. ...

And Chicago-centric Mike Miller, on who he was rooting for in that Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card: "It was like a guy trying to pick a side in a fight between his boss and his mother-in-law."

Jim O'Donnell's Sports & Media column appears Thursday and Sunday.