Cook County trout season is coming up. Here's what you need to know

Trout fishing opens on Saturday, Oct. 169, at Axehead Lake and Belleau Lake in Park Ridge, Busse Reservoir -- North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City. Courtesy of Forest Preserves of Cook County

If you are looking for one last opportunity to fill your freezers before winter, you are in luck. A Chicagoland fishing tradition is returning to area lakes in just a few short weeks.

The Forest Preserves of Cook County's 2021 fall inland trout fishing season is slated to start on Saturday, Oct. 16. Trout fishing will be held at Axehead Lake (Park Ridge), Belleau Lake (Des Plaines), Busse Reservoir -- North Pool (Elk Grove Village), Sag Quarry East (Lemont), Horsetail Lake (Palos Park) and Green Lake (Calumet City).

In a joint effort between the Forest Preserve District and the IDNR, between 850 and 1,000 pounds of trout will be stocked in each of the listed lakes. These are catchable-sized Rainbow Trout, in the half-pound to one-pound range. The creel limit for trout is 5 per day and there are no size limits.

As part of the IDNR's stocking program, fishing for and possession of any trout is illegal from now until 5 a.m. on Oct. 16. In addition, the forest preserves' trout lakes will be closed to all fishing from Monday, Oct. 11, until sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 16. The closings allow the trout to disperse throughout the lakes prior to opening.

Before heading out, don't forget to purchase an Illinois inland trout stamp, which you will need in addition to a valid Illinois fishing license. Stamps cost $6.50 for residents and can be purchased online or at local bait and tackle stores. Anglers under the age of 16 are not required to have a license or stamp.

Additionally, residents who are disabled and have a state of Illinois disabled I.D. card showing a Class 2 or 2A disability or a Veterans Disability Card, and Illinois residents who are on active military duty and are home on leave are not required to have a license or stamp to participate.

As far as gear is concerned, the only regulation to be mindful of is the limit on hooks per line. Anglers are allowed up to 2 hooks per line.

The best way to target trout is with light line, a bobber, small weight and hook on a medium-light or medium rod. Trout worms, dough baits, small marshmallows and corn are proven options for Cook County trout.

If bait fishing isn't your thing, smaller lures like inline spinners, grubs, mini crankbaits and hair jigs are good bets.

When working these lures, don't be afraid to fish quick. Trout like active presentations and chasing down their prey. Look for fish in open water, specifically over rock and gravel and near areas where water deepens.