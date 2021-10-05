Boys soccer: Warren edges Libertyville, clinches share of NSC title

Warren's Michael Galvan keeps the ball from Libertyville's Felix Amyot in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville goalkeeper Michael Krukonis grabs the ball in front of Warren's Lucas Ahonen in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville's Noah Finnema (21) shoots and scores against Warren goalkeeper George Mcatee in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville's Warren's Miguel Garcia, right, runs with teammates after scoring the first point in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville's Jake Berlowski heads the ball against Warren's Cael Harris in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville's Jake Berlowski kicks the ball away from Warren's Miguel Garcia in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Warren's Matthew Hegge and Libertyville's Noah Finnema compete for the ball in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville teammates Alex LaRoi and Jon Melcher, right, collide as they try for a header against Warren in a boys soccer game in Libertyville on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Warren is maybe a younger team this fall, but don't tell this group about how they can play.

The Blue Devils clinched at least a share of the North Suburban Conference title with a 2-1 road victory over Libertyville on Tuesday night.

Alexis Medina scored the game-winning goal in the second half that broke a 1-1 tie.

With its win, Warren improved to 10-2-4 overall and 4-0-2 in the NSC, while Lake Zurich lost to Stevenson 2-0 on Tuesday night. The Bears dropped to 10-2-4 and 3-1-2 in the NSC.

The Blue Devils need a win or tie to win the NSC outright as they host Lake Forest on Thursday night. Lake Zurich will be hosting Waukegan on Thursday.

"It was a huge win for us," Warren coach Jason Ahonen said. "There a lot of connections here and this has been a remarkable run these guys have been on. They show up game in and game out to be successful. My biggest concern coming into this game (against Libertyville) was the experience level. We graduated so many guys and wanted to see if we could find a way."

The Blue Devils' Medina (4 goals and 5 assists) found the game-winner going through the Wildcats defense.

"Cael Harris sent a nice ball through," Medina said. "It had bounced over a defender, I had touched it and a defender deflected it. It went past the goalie and I was there to tap it in.

"It really has been the offseason grind. This season I've never worked that hard in my life. I've done everything to help this team. I've been playing with a lot of these players here. We had played all in the summer in camp and league."

Miguel Garcia scored the opening goal on a header off a service from Miguel Rodriguez in the 23rd minute for a 1-0 Blue Devils lead.

But Libertyville (9-5-3, 2-2-2) tied the game three minutes later when Noah Finnema found the back of the net off a pass from Ben Nuttall.

Libertyville is trying to find its way at times with its young group of players.

"We're still trying to figure how to finish goals," Libertyville coach Kevin Thunholm said. "We had some opportunities. (Warren) was flying around and playing really well. We were disorganized for awhile and got our composure in the last 20 minutes of the first half. I thought we had our chances. We got a little unlucky on their goal (second half) and they finished."